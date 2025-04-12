ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 11-4, and what's scary is that they haven't even played their best baseball. The Dodgers have been sloppy with their infield defense and have already had some hiccups in their starting rotation, most notably from Tyler Glasnow. However, they are deep, they are potent, and they have players who can compensate for other mistakes or limitations. Take Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The big-dog starter pitched six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, allowing just two hits and striking out nine. The Dodgers have so many elite players that they can absorb some stumbles along the way. They scored only three runs on Friday, but that was three more than what Chicago scored. The Dodgers are reminding everyone they can win just about any kind of game.

Cubs-Dodgers Projected Starters

Ben Brown vs. Roki Sasaki

Ben Brown (1-1) got roughed up by the Padres this past Sunday. He gave up three runs in the first inning. Brown has to find a way to become a five-inning, two-run starter for the Cubs. If he can hit those benchmarks on a regular basis, he will be giving Chicago what it needs to manage games and juggle bullpen innings over the course of the full season.

Last Start: April 6 vs San Diego Padres — 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 5 K

Roki Sasaki (0-0) has not yet pitched five full innings in a 2025 start with the Dodgers. He went four innings in his last start against the Phillies. The good news is that it marked real progress for Sasaki, whose other outings were shorter. The bad news is that it still wasn't five full innings. Sasaki is clearly nervous at the start of games. He is also very clearly adjusting to the major leagues and is thinking hard about every pitch. Obviously, each pitch matters, but veteran pitchers who are comfortable on the mound have a sequence in mind for every hitter and situation. It seems Sasaki isn't sure of his plan and is trying to learn as he goes along. It will be a process for him to acquire a comfort zone in which he can fluidly sequence pitches and gain true command of a game. He is getting better, but this is a slow journey and not a quick fix. The Dodgers seem to know that. It's important for Sasaki to accept it as well.

Last Start: April 5 at Philadelphia Phillies — 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +150

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Dodgers

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee (Cubs) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Roki Sasaki lacks command and control on the mound. He will issue walks. He will allow baserunners. The Cubs just need one or two really big hits to get on top of this game and score five or more runs.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers should absolutely hammer Ben Brown, a mediocre starting pitcher who does not have the elite stuff needed to get LA's hitters off balance. The Dodgers should score at least six runs in this game, and if they do, they should win.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

We usually take sides, but this is a game in which the total is too good to pass up. The Dodgers should score at least six, the Cubs at least three or four, probably five. You could lean Dodgers, but the main play is over 8.5.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5