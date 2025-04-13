ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran into a monster on Saturday night. Michael Busch had one of the very best games of his career. The Chicago Cubs' first baseman went 4 for 6 with a home run and three runs batted in. Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya also drove in three runs apiece. The Cubs, who led 2-0 after six innings behind a gem from starter Ben Brown, scored 14 runs in the final three innings — five in the seventh, four in the eighth, five in the ninth — for a 16-0 wipeout of the Dodgers. Over the course of a 162-game season, you are going to see weird results in individual games. That certainly rates as one. The Cubs now have a chance to win this three-game weekend series after losing twice to the Dodgers in Tokyo back in March.

Cubs-Dodgers Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Tyler Glasnow

Colin Rea is making his first start of the season after three relief appearances over the past two weeks. He came to the Cubs from NL Central Division rival Milwaukee. It will be fascinating to see how Rea fits into the Cubs' starting rotation this season. Throwing him into the fire against the Dodgers in his first start is a fascinating choice by former Brewer manager turned Cub manager Craig Counsell.

Tyler Glasnow (1-0) has not started this season on the right foot. He got mashed by the Phillies in wet, rainy conditions in his last start. Obviously the wet ball was hard for Glasnow to command. Still, the Dodgers invested a lot in him, and he is expected to be better. Glasnow, for himself and the team, needs to set things right in this start and lay down the kind of performance the LA organization expects of him.

Last Start: April 6 at Philadelphia Phillies — 2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 5 BB, 2 K

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +220

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Dodgers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Glasnow is a really good pitcher in general, but he isn't sharp at the moment. The Cubs are swinging hot bats and should be able to get to him in this game. The Cubs have had a really good start to the season at the plate, and should be expected to continue to thrive. Kyle Tucker has become a great signing and is the heart of an attack which is miles better than it was last season.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers should be able to score in bunches against Colin Rea, a mid-level starting pitcher who does not have overwhelming wipeout stuff. Tyler Glasgow is bound to pitch better, and the Dodgers — after losing 16-0 in a total clunker — are bound to be a lot sharper and more prepared to play than they were on Saturday night. This is a great bounce-back spot for Los Angeles.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers just lost 16-0. Do you think they might be a little better this time? Yeah. Take the Dodgers and don't overthink this one.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5