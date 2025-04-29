ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Shota Imanga heads to the mound for an NL Central battle as the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Cubs come into the series sitting at 17-12 on the year. That places the Cubs in first place in the NL Central. Still, after taking both games from the Dodgers, the Cubs would fall in two of three games to the Phillies. They shut out the Phillies in game one, winning 4-0, but lost 10-4 in game two, and then 3-1 in the final game of the series.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are 11-18 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL Central. They just played three games with the Dodgers. In the first game, Paul Skenes was dominant, as the Pirates won 3-0. Still, they would fall in both the second and third games of the series, losing by a combined 17-6.

Cubs-Pirates Projected Starters

Shota Imanga vs. Andrew Heaney

Shota Imanga (2-1) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Last Start: Imanga went 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and three home runs. He would strike out six batters but give up five runs. Still, he took the no-decision as the Cubs beat the Dodgers in ten innings.

Away Splits: Imanga is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and a .163 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Andrew Heaney (2-1) with a 1.72 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP

Last Start: Heaney went six innings, giving up just one hit and striking out nine batters. He would not give up a run as he took the win over the Angels.

Home Splits: Heaney is 1-0 at home with a 0.63 ERA and a .196 opponent batting average.

Here are the Cubs-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Pirates Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -148

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: MARQ/SNP

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: MARQ/SNP

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Tucker has led the way for the Cubs this year. He is hitting .289 with a .397 OBP. He has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Also having a great year is Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is hitting .280 with a .348 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Pete Crow-Armstrong has also been solid. He is hitting .286 with a .328 OBP. He has ten doubles, a triple, five home runs, 19 RBIS, 12 stolen bases, and 22 runs scored.

Also hitting well is Michael Busch. He is hitting .286 with a .381 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Ian Happ is hitting .260 with seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and 22 runs scored.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are led by Oneil Cruz. Cur is hitting .258 with a .366 OBP. He has three doubles, eight home runs, 16 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Bryan Reynolds has also been solid. He is hitting .235 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .235 with a .306 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, 12 RBIs, and eight runs scored. Finally, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .280 with a .337 OBP. He has three doubles, seven RBIs, six stolen bases, and ten runs scored.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Shota Imanga has been hit or miss this year, but he has been dominant on the road. In his two true road starts, Imange has pitched 12 innings, giving up just two runs with only one earned. Further, he has given up seven home runs this year, but only one was on the road. Also, he was the home pitcher in Japan, but still was great, giving up just four walks in four innings and not giving up a hit or a run. Imanga has also been solid against the Pirates. The current members of the Pirates have 30 career at-bats against Imanga, with just five hits. None of them are for extra bases, and there have been no RBIs by the Pirates against Imanaga. Only Tommy Pham has more than one hit, going two for three with two singles.

Meanwhile, Andrew Heaney has been dominant this year. He is seventh in the majors in ERA and second in WHIP. He has given up just one run over 14.1 innings of work at home this year, with the Pirates winning both games. Further, current Cubs have hit just .184 off of him, but they do have three home runs and six RBIs. Justin Turner is 5-19 with two home runs, while Kyle Tucker is 1-13 with a home run. Still, with how well Heaney is pitching, expect him not to give up much in this game. Expect a pitchers' duel and take the under.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 (-110)