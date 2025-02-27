ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev kicks off the main card with a fight between Danny Barlow and Sam Patterson in a welterweight bout. Barlow kept his unbeaten streak alive with a razor-close split decision his last time out meanwhile, Patterson has now won back-to-back fights for the first time in his UFC career coming into this weekend's matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Barlow-Patterson prediction and pick.

Danny Barlow (9-0) had the toughest fight of his career against short-notice replacement Nikolay Veretennikov and came away with the close decision after breaking his hand in the very first round. Now, he looks to make a statement this weekend when he takes on fellow prospect Sam Patterson this weekend at UFC Vegas 103.

Sam Patterson (12-2-1) suffered a brutal knockout loss in his UFC debut but bounced back in a big way with back-to-back submission wins. Now, he has the chance to derail the hype train of Danny Barlow this weekend when he enters the octagon in the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Danny Barlow-Sam Patterson Odds

Danny Barlow: -310

Sam Patterson: +250

Over 1.5 rounds: -110

Under 1.5 rounds: -120

Why Danny Barlow Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Nikolay Veretennikov – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Danny “LeftHand2God” Barlow is primed to secure a decisive victory against Sam Patterson at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Barlow's impressive 9-0 record, including five knockouts and one submission, demonstrates his well-rounded skill set and finishing ability. His southpaw stance and powerful left hand, which earned him his nickname, present a unique challenge for Patterson. Barlow's recent performances, including a split decision win over Nikolay Veretennikov and a TKO victory against Josh Quinlan, showcase his ability to adapt and overcome tough opponents.

While Patterson boasts a solid 12-2-1 record with seven submissions, Barlow's superior striking and takedown defense are likely to neutralize Patterson's grappling threats. Barlow's 71% takedown defense should allow him to keep the fight standing, where his creative striking, including switch kicks and flying knees, can shine3. Additionally, Barlow's experience in five-round fights and his ability to secure first-round finishes give him the edge in both long and short battles. With his momentum building and fighting out of the renowned Law School MMA camp, Barlow is poised to showcase why he's one of the most exciting prospects in the welterweight division by securing a statement victory over Patterson.

Why Sam Patterson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ivan Erslan – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (4 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Sam Patterson is poised to secure a decisive victory against Danny Barlow at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Patterson's recent momentum has shown his growth after the second loss of his career, resulting in two dominant first-round submission victories in 2024. His towering 6'4″ frame gives him a significant reach advantage, which he expertly utilizes to control distance and set up his grappling attacks. Patterson's submission skills are particularly lethal, as evidenced by his quick finishes of Yohan Lainesse and Kiefer Crosbie, both in under three minutes.

While Barlow enters the bout with an impressive 9-0 record, he faces a significant step up in competition against Patterson. The Brit's experience against higher-level opponents and his ability to finish fights quickly give him a distinct edge. Patterson's takedowns have helped in his striking making it difficult where his opponents can't just be comfortable on the feet and it has allowed him to avoid the power strikes of his opponent and take the fight to where he's most comfortable. Furthermore, Barlow's recent performance where he just squeaked by against a short-notice opponent, showed that there are holes in his game that Patterson could potentially exploit. With his newfound comfort at welterweight and rapidly improving skill set, Patterson is likely to overwhelm Barlow with his size, grappling prowess, and overall fight IQ, securing either a submission victory or a dominant decision.

Final Danny Barlow-Sam Patterson Prediction & Pick

In this welterweight clash at UFC Vegas 103, Danny Barlow and Sam Patterson are set to deliver an intriguing matchup. Barlow's unorthodox striking and power will be pitted against Patterson's length and submission prowess. The key factor will be whether Barlow can keep the fight standing and utilize his creative striking, or if Patterson can secure a takedown and implement his grappling game. Given Patterson's recent success and his quick submission victories, I predict he will weather Barlow's early storm and find an opening to take the fight to the ground. Expect Patterson to secure a submission victory, likely via rear-naked choke or arm triangle, in the second round.

Final Danny Barlow-Sam Patterson Prediction & Pick: Sam Patterson (+250), Under 1.5 Rounds (-120)