We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 103 as we take a look at this next matchup on the Prelims in the Featherweight (145) Division. California's Danny Silva will take on Brazil's Lucas Almeida as the two put their exciting styles to the test. Check the UFC odds series for our Silva-Almeida prediction and pick.

Danny Silva (9-1) will make his second walk to the UFC octagon following a debut win over Josh Culibao via split decision. He's a product of Dana White's Contender Series, winning his last three consecutive bouts and formerly making a name for himself in LFA. He'll come into this follow-up appearance as the betting favorite. Silva stands 5-foot-11 with a 70-inch reach.

Lucas Almeida (15-3) has gone 2-2 in the UFC since 2022. After dropping consecutive bouts to Pat Sabatini and Andre Fili, he bounced back with a unanimous decision over Tommy Cuamba in his most recent bout. He did so as the betting underdog, so he'll be looking to capitalize in the same spot and put oddsmakers on notice. Almeida stands 5-foot-11 with a 71-inch reach.

Danny Silva: -218

Lucas Almeida: +180

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

Why Danny Silva Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Josh Culibao – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO

Danny Silva was tasked with an extremely formidable opponent in Josh Culibao for his debut and passed the test with flying colors. While the decision was razor-thin on the judges' scorecards, Silva managed to land four takedowns and throw up a few submission attempts while controlling the action on the ground. He struggled to get his striking going against an active opponent, but he did land a few heavy shots and put his power on display during the debut.

At 28 years old with a ton of potential, we can expect Silva to come into this bout much more refined and aggressive this second time around. He fights with a boxing background and truly showed off a new wrinkle to his game with the wrestling, but don't be surprised if he returns to his roots against a fellow striker like Almeida. He'll also have a slight strength and physical advantage, so expect him to try and grab a hold of Almeida and force him to the ground.

Why Lucas Almeida Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tommy Cuamba – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Lucas Almeida won his last fight by leading the dance and excelling in the striking numbers through the first two rounds. During the third round, he looked visibly tired and couldn't do much to stop the takedown, but he did so as a +165 underdog and can't be overlooked in a similar spot here. He's very adept at gauging the distance with his reach and has very fast hands to pop his combinations out front. He's also a sneaky submission artist on the ground and could capitalize if his opponent gets caught in a bad position.

Lucas Almeida will find success in this fight if he's able to be first in the striking exchanges. He's got the slightly longer reach and certainly has longer legs, so look for him to throw some leg kicks to all three levels of his opponent. Almeida is very quick and twitchy, so he may be difficult to hit if he's focused on his defense and avoiding the counter shots of Silva.

Final Danny Silva-Lucas Almeida Prediction & Pick

This fight has all the makings of a banger as both men have 19 combined finishes between them. Lucas Almeida has fought from behind as the underdog and came out on top most recently, so don't sleep on his scrappiness and ability to put opponents on their back foot. Danny Silva, on the other hand, is just as willing to strike and will be looking to meet his opponent in the center of the cage.

In terms of experience and finishing ability, we have to give Lucas Almeida the slight edge in having more way to win the fight. However, Danny Silva is at the peak of his progression as an MMA fighter and will evolve with each passing fight, likely coming into this one with some new techniques and a better feel for the pace of the UFC stage.

For our final prediction, I expect Danny Silva to be too active during this fight and land the harder shots. While I expect both men to have their moments in what should come down to a decision, it'll be Silva who lands more damage and potentially earns a few takedowns.

Final Danny Silva-Lucas Almeida Prediction & Pick: Danny Silva (-218)