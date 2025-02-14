ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big East battle on Saturday as DePaul faces Xavier. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Xavier prediction and pick.

DePaul enters the game at 11-14 on the years but just 2-12 in conference play, placing them in tenth in the Big East. They opened the year 7-0 before losing two straight. They would win two of their next four before losing four more in a row. After beating Georgetown, they have since lost five of six, but DePaul did nearly upset UConn. In their last game, they faced Marquette. DePaul was down by just two at the end of the first half. Still, Marquette would go on a 20-9 run to open the second half, going on to win the game 68-58.

Meanwhile, Xavier is 15-10 on the year and 7-7 in conference play. They opened the year 6-0 before losing five of their next seven games. They would then win four of the next five games but are just 2-2 since. In their last game, Xavier faces Providence. Providence started strong, leading for the first ten minutes of the game, but Xavier would take off from there. They would end the half on a 29-7 run to have a 15-point lead at the end of the first half. Xavier would go on to win the game 91-82.

Here are the DePaul-Xavier College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Xavier Odds

DePaul: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Xavier: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul is ranked 122nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 156th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 122nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. DePaul has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 172nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 130th in shooting efficiency this year. They also take plenty of three-point shots this year. They are 32nd in the nation in three-point attempts per game while sitting 39th in three-point attempts made per game. DePaul also moved the ball well, sitting 38th in the nation in assists per game.

CJ Gunn leads the way for DePaul. He is scoring 12.2 points per game this year while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Jacob Meyer. Meyer comes in 11.1 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds per game. Isaiah Rivera is scoring 9.6 points per game while also adding three rebounds, three assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Connor Enright leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 6.2 assists per game while adding 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, NJ Benson leads the way, leading the team in rebounds. He has 6.1 rebounds per game, while he scored 8.5 points per game this year.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier is ranked 54th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 60th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 55th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Xavier is 80th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 44th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Xavier is 27th in assists per game and 49th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Zach Freemantle leads the way for Xavier. Freemantle comes in with 16.9 points per game while adding 7.1 rebounds, the most on the team. He also has 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Ryan Conwell scores 15.6 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, Dayvion McKnights leads the team in assists and steals this year. McKnight comes in with 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Further, he scores 9.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Further, Dailyn Swain has been solid. He comes in with 10.2 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final DePaul-Xavier Prediction & Pick

While both teams are better on the offensive end of the court, Xavier is more efficient there. Further, there is a difference between the two defensive units. DePaul is 189th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 123rd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Xavier is 131st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 97th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Xavier will be winning the rebounding battle in this one. Xavier is 61st in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while DePaul is 155th. Finally, Xavier is 158th in the nation in turnovers per game, while DePaul is 266th. Take Xavier in this one.

Final DePaul-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -12.5 (-110)