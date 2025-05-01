ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their NL East road trip as they face the Philadelphia Phillies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Diamondbacks come into Thursday at 16-14 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL West. They are in the midst of a series with the New York Mets. The Diamondbacks fell 8-3 in game one, but won game two 4-3. The Diamondbacks and Mets will play game three of the series on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Phillies enter Thursday at 17-13 on the year, which places them in second place in the NL East. They have won the first two games of their series with the Washington Nationals. They won game one 7-6 and then won game two 7-2. The Nationals and Phillies will finis their series on Thursday.

Diamondbacks-Phillies Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs. Jesus Luzardo

Merrill Kelly (3-1) with a 4.41 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Last Start: Kelly went six innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would give up just two runs while striking out four, but take the no-decision as the Braves defeated the Diamondbacks in ten innings.

Away Splits: Kelly is 1-1 on the road with a 6.46 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

Jesus Luzardo (3-0) with a 1.73 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Last Start: Luzardo went six innings, giving up three hits and three walks in his last start. He would give up two runs, both unearned, as he also struck out five batters and took the win over the Chicago Cubs.

Home Splits: Liuzardo is 1-0 at home with a 1.86 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Phillies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +132

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: ARID/NBCSP

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Carroll leads the way for the Diamondbacks this year. He is hitting .289 with a .355 OBP. He has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Also hitting well is Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo is hitting .267 with a .379 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Eugenio Suarez is slugging well, having ten home runs this year. He is hitting just .200 but with a .300 OBP. He also has five doubles, 20 RBIs, and 18 runs scored.

Pavin Smith is hitting great this year. He is hitting .342 with a .473 OBP. Smith also has nine doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Finally, Josh Naylor is hitting well. He is hitting .318 with a .392 OBP. Naylor has eight doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 15 runs scored as well.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Schwarber has led the way for the Phillies this year. He is hitting .245 with a .398 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, and 21 runs scored. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos has been solid this year. He is hitting .270 with a .328 OBP. Castellanos has eight doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Further, Bryce Harper is hitting .234 with a .370 OBP. He has six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 18 runs scored this year.

Meanwhile, Trea Turner has hit .282 this year with a .363 OBP. Turner has five doubles, a home run, 11 RBIs, and 17 runs scored this year. Finally, Bryson Stott is hitting .297 with a .374 OBP. He has four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 17 runs scored this year.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Merrill Kelly has been solid for the most part this year. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his six starts. His road ERA has suffered due to one bad start. Against the Yankees, he went just 3.2 innings, giving up nine runs and three home runs. Kelly has plenty of experience against the Phillies. Current Phillies are 26-110 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 14 walks against Kelly. Kyle Schwarber is 3-13 with two home runs, two RBIs, and four walks against Kelly. Meanwhile, Trea Turner is 11-28 with three doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs.

Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo has been great this year. He has not given up more than three runs in a start, and has given up two or fewer runs in five of his six starts this year. Further, Luzardo has given up just one home run this year. Current members of the Diamondbacks are 9-27 against Luzardo, but they do not have an extra-base hit or an RBI. With how well Luzardo is pitching, take the Phillies in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-156)