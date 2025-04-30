ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the finish of a three-game series as the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Mets prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Mets got the scoring going in the second inning. Tryone Taylor doubles home a run, and then would score on a Jose Azocar single. Azocar would then score on a Francisco Lindor two-run home run. In the third inning, Starling Marte would hit a two-run home run before Taylor drove in his second run of the game to make it 7-0. Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Pete Alonso made it 8-0 on a solo home run. The Diamondbacks would attempt the comeback, though. They would score a run in the fifth and then score on an error in the eighth. They would then add a run in the ninth, but still fall 8-3.

The Diamondbacks and the Mets play game two of the series on Wednesday.

Diamondbacks-Mets Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Kodai Senga

Zac Gallen (1-4) with a 5.57 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.

Last Start: Gallen went five innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out six batters, but five up three runs, taking the loss as the Diamondbacks lost the Braves 8-2.

Away Splits: Gallen is 1-1 on the road with a 4.26 ERA and a .204 opponent batting average in two starts.

Kodai Senga (3-1) with a 1.26 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Last Start: Senga went six innings, giving up six hits and two walks. He would strike out five batters and give up two runs. He would take the no-decision as the Nationals beat the Mets 5-4.

Home Splits: Senga is 2-0 at home with a 0.00 ERA and a .222 opponent batting average.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mets Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +124

New York Mets: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: ARID/SNY

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Carroll leads the way for the Diamondbacks this year. He is hitting .298 with a .365 OBP. He has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Also hitting well is Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo is hitting .260 with a .377 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Eugenio Suarez is slugging well, having ten home runs this year. He is hitting just .198 but with a .302 OBP. He also has four doubles, 20 RBIs, and 18 runs scored.

Pavin Smith is hitting great this year. He is hitting .347 with a .478 OBP. Smith also has nine doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Finally, Josh Naylor is hitting well. He is hitting .318 with a .388 OBP. Naylor has eight doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 15 runs scored as well.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have been led by Pete Alonso, who is hitting .346 with a .462 OBP. He has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo is hitting .218 with four doubles, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Mark Vientos has also been productive, hitting just .210 but with five doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Also, having a solid year is Francisco Lindor. Lindor is hitting .3002 with a .364 OBP. He has four doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIs, and 21 runs scored. Finally, Juan Soto is hitting .250 this year with a .374 OBP. He has seven doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIS, and 21 runs scored this year.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick

Overall, Zac Gallen has struggled this year. The Diamondbacks have lost four of the six starts he has made, while he has given up three or more runs in four of the six starts he has made this year. His best start of the year was a road start. Facing the Yankees, he went 6.2 innings, giving up just three hits and striking out 13. Still, current members of the Mets have hit well against Gallen. They are 20-88 with eight doubles, two home runs, and ten RBIs. That includes Pete Alonso, who is 4-14 with a double, four RBIs, and two walks.

Meanwhile, Kodai Senga has given up just six runs over five starts, with just four of them being earned. Further, in his two home starts this year, he has pitched 10.2 innings, giving up eight hits and four walks, but has not given up a run at home. He has also dominated the current Diamondbacks. They are hitting just 3-35 against Senga with an RBI, a walk, and 18 strikeouts. Further, they do not have an extra base hit against Senga. With how well Senga is pitching, combined with his history against the Diamondbacks, take the Mets in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-146)