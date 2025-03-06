ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev kicks off the prelims with a fight between Djorden Santos and Ozzy Diaz in the middleweight division. Santos is riding a five-fight winning streak coming into his promotional debut this weekend, meanwhile, Diaz's UFC debut didn't go as planned as he was knocked out in the first round as he looks to secure his first UFC victory this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Santos-Diaz prediction and pick.

Djorden Santos (10-1) got the big upset victory on the Contender Series when he dominated Cage Warriors prospect Will Currie to secure his UFC contract. Now, Santos will be looking to extend his winning streak to six in a row when he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Ozzy Diaz this weekend at UFC 313.

Ozzy Diaz (9-3) was able to bounce back after his Contender Series loss in 2022 with back-to-back knockouts to secure his UFC contract only to drop a short-notice bout against Mingyang Zhang in his UFC debut. Diaz will look to get back to his winning ways as he looks to dominate Djorden Santos this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Djorden Santos-Ozzy Diaz Odds

Djorden Santos: -205

Ozzy Diaz: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: +124

Under 2.5 rounds: -160

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Djorden Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Will Currie – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (3 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Djorden Santos is poised to secure a victory over Ozzy Diaz in their middleweight clash at UFC 313 this weekend. Santos, known as “Shakur,” brings an impressive 10-1 record to the Octagon, with a diverse skill set that includes powerful striking and a strong grappling game. His striking accuracy of 55.92% and takedown accuracy of 50% demonstrate his well-rounded abilities.

In contrast, while Ozzy Diaz is a formidable opponent with his own strengths, he may struggle against Santos' versatility. Diaz's tendency to start slow could be exploited by Santos' aggressive style and high-volume striking. Additionally, Santos' superior takedown defense (87%) compared to Diaz's could nullify any grappling advantage Diaz might hope to gain. With Santos' ability to adapt his game plan and his impressive striking defense, he is likely to control the pace of the fight and outwork Diaz over three rounds. Santos' momentum and hunger to make a statement in his UFC debut will likely propel him to a hard-fought victory against the more experienced Diaz.

Why Ozzy Diaz Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mingyang Zhang – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Ozzy Diaz is primed to pull off an upset against Djorden Santos in their middleweight clash at UFC 313 this weekend. Despite being the underdog, Diaz's experience and physical advantages could prove crucial in this matchup. Standing at 6'4″ with a 79-inch reach, Diaz will enjoy a significant 4-inch height and 4-inch reach advantage over Santos. This size difference, coupled with Diaz's boxing-oriented style, could allow him to control the distance and pick apart Santos from range. Additionally, Diaz's decision to drop down from light heavyweight to middleweight for this bout suggests he's taking his preparation seriously and may come in leaner and quicker than ever before.

Furthermore, Diaz's resilience and ability to survive tough situations could play a pivotal role in this fight. Despite facing setbacks in recent bouts, Diaz has shown the ability to endure and come back strong, with his conditioning appearing solid even in challenging circumstances. If Diaz can utilize his reach advantage, maintain his defensive wrestling to keep the fight standing, and capitalize on any openings Santos presents, he has a real chance of securing a hard-fought victory and announcing himself as a force in the middleweight division.

Final Djorden Santos-Ozzy Diaz Prediction & Pick

The middleweight bout between Djorden Santos and Ozzy Diaz at UFC 313 is shaping up to be a fascinating clash of styles. Santos enters the fight with momentum, riding a five-fight win streak and making his UFC debut after a strong performance on the Contender Series. His versatility, including sharp striking and solid grappling, gives him multiple paths to victory. Diaz, on the other hand, is coming off a tough UFC debut loss but remains dangerous with his size and striking power, boasting a significant height and reach advantage.

The fight will likely hinge on whether Diaz can use his range effectively to keep Santos at bay or if Santos can close the distance and impose his pace. Santos’ ability to mix takedowns with striking could overwhelm Diaz, who has shown vulnerabilities in defending grappling exchanges. While Diaz has knockout power, Santos’ well-rounded skill set and momentum make him the favorite to secure a finish or grind out a decision victory.

Final Djorden Santos-Ozzy Diaz Prediction & Pick: Djorden Santos (-205), Under 2.5 Rounds (-160)