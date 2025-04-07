ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to take on the Washington Nationals Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Nationals Projected Starters

Dustin May vs. MacKenzie Gore

Dustin May is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: 5 innings, 1 hits, 1 run (0 earned), 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

MacKenzie Gore (0-1) with a 2.45 ERA, 2 starts, 11.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 18 strikeouts, .250 oBA

Last Start: at Toronto Blue Jays: Loss, 5 innings, 9 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 6.0 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Nationals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -164

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Los Angeles, MASN

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dustin May made his return to the mound in his last start, and he was lights out. The right-hander allowed just one hit against the Atlanta Braves, and a majority of the balls in play were on the ground. Not only will May strike some batters out, but the few hard hits he allows are on the ground. Washington will struggle at the plate, so May should be able to have another outing in which he shuts down the opponent.

Los Angeles needs to get back to hitting the ball better. They did lose Freddie Freeman for a little bit, but the rest of their lineup is intact. The Nationals have the eighth-highest ERA in the MLB, and they allow the third-highest opponent batting average. The Dodgers should not have any problem putting the ball in play, and finding barrels. Gore is very talented, but if the Dodgers can work counts and get to the bullpen, they will have a lot of success Monday night.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gore gives the Nationals their best chance to win. His two starts have been excellent, and he has been much better this season. Per Baseball Savant, Gore is in the 77th percentile in whiff rate, 87th percentile in chase rate, and he has an expected opponent batting average of just .226. The left-hander has been dominant early on this year, and he should be able to have a pretty good game Monday night.

The Nationals are coming off a really good weekend series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the two wins they had over Arizona, Washington won by one run. Kyle Finnegan recorded both saves in the two wins, and the Nationals' bullpen was excellent. Gore is going to give the Nationals a chance to win in this game. If the bullpen can continue to be great, Washington will be able to keep this game close at the very least.

Final Dodgers-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team, there is no denying that. However, the pitching matchup is a big reason why this game will remain close. Dustin May is going to have a great start, but MacKenzie Gore is capable of having an excellent outing anytime he takes the mound. With that in mind, I am going to stay away from the spread. I will be taking the Dodgers to win this game straight up.

Final Dodgers-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-164)