ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to avoid being swept as they take on the Washington Nationals Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game. Lan

Dodgers-Nationals Projected Starters

Landon Knack vs. Jake Irvin

Landon Knack is making his first start of the season and his second appearance.

Last Appearance: vs. Chicago Cubs: 2.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

Jake Irvin (0-0) with a 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, .341 oBA

Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: Both of his starts have been at home.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Nationals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -158

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Nationals

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Los Angeles, MASN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers will be going with a little bit of an opener in this one. Knack is capable of going deep into games, and he has made starts before, but this will be his first one of 2025. He did go 4.2 innings in his Triple-A outing, but that was out of the bullpen. That means the Dodgers will be putting their trust into their bullpen for this game. Knack might go four or five innings, but I would not expect much more than that. With how much arm talent Los Angeles has in their bullpen, they should be able to come out on top.

Irvin has been pretty hittable in his two starts this season. Opponents are hitting .341 off him, and he has allowed three home runs. Additionally, Irvin has a very low whiff rate, chase rate, strikeout rate, and he is allowing a high percentage of barrels and hard hits. The Dodgers have to take advantage of this Wednesday night. If Los Angeles can find some barrels in this game, they will be able to put some runs across the plate.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has won the first two games of this series, and they have been excellent on offense. In the two wins, the Nationals have 20 total hits, three doubles, three home runs, and they have struck out just seven total times. Washington is having their best stretch of hitting this series. Dylan Crews and Jacob Young are coming to life, James Wood is crushing the ball, and Washington needs them to keep it up. If they can, the Nationals will complete the sweep.

Washington has to take advantage of the Dodgers' bullpen day. Los Angeles has used just four relievers, and some of their better bullpen arms have yet to throw. Still, the Nationals offense can not be stopped right now. If they can force the Dodgers to use five or six pitchers in relief, the Nationals are going to have a great day at the plate and complete the sweep.

Final Dodgers-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Nationals are playing good baseball. However, I would not expect them to sweep the Dodgers. The Dodgers are just to good of a team to lose three games in a row to Washington. For that reason I will take Los Angeles to win this game straight up.

Final Dodgers-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-158)