The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park. It will be a battle of National League contenders as we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Grant Holmes

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2) with a 1.06 ERA

Last Start: Yamamoto went five innings in his last outing, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out five and walking four in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Away Splits: Yamamoto has been great on the road, going 2-1 with a 0.50 ERA in three starts away from Chavez Ravine.

Grant Holmes (2-1) with a 4.50 ERA

Last Start: Holmes struggled in his last outing, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking three in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Home Splits: Holmes has dominated in two starts at Truist Park, going 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -172

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA and Bally Sports South

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tommy Edman might return from injury this weekend, and it could be a big boost for the boys in blue. Remarkably, this lineup boasts an impressive array of talent from top to bottom. Shohei Ohtani continues to batter the baseball and has remained one of the best hitters in baseball. Significantly, he is batting .287 with seven home runs, 10 RBIs, and 32 runs this season. Teoscar Hernandez has been exceptional. So far, he is hitting .310 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs, and 19 runs. Mookie Betts is picking things up after a slow start. Currently, he is batting .250 with four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 19 runs. Freddie Freeman is one of the best in the game, batting .319 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 13 runs.

Yamamoto has been rolling and looks to keep that going. Notably, the Braves will likely be his toughest test. When Yamamoto exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 14th in baseball. Tanner Scott is the closer, coming in with a record of 0-0 with a 2.40 ERA and eight saves.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani, Freeman, and other dangerous hitters in this lineup can club some hits together to give them an early lead. Then, they need Yamamoto to continue to roll.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have started slow this season, and they must rectify the situation as they attempt to climb back into the race. Significantly, they still have some talented hitters who can make a difference.

Matt Olson has started sluggishly at the plate. So far, he is batting .234 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 17 runs. Austin Riley has remained consistent. Ultimately, he is hitting .280 with six home runs, 20 RBIs, and 12 runs. Sean Murphy has remained a dangerous weapon at the plate. Significantly, he is batting .250 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs. Marcell Ozuna remains a threat the plate. He is hitting .295 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 15 runs.

Holmes must bounce back from a bad start. However, the Dodgers will be a difficult challenge. When Holmes leaves the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 18th in team ERA. Raisel Iglesias is the closer, but has struggled, going 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA and five saves.

The Braves will cover the spread if their top four hitters can batter the baseball and drive runners home to avoid falling into a hole against Yamamoto. Then, they need Holmes to bounce back from a poor outing.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are 17-14 against the spread, while the Braves are 14-16. Additionally, the Dodgers are 4-7 against the spread on the road, while the Braves are 6-5 against the spread at home.

The Dodgers have gotten off to a hot start (expected) in 2025. Notably, they have been mostly covering the spread, while the Braves have not. The boys in blue remain incredibly fearsome at the plate and are always a threat to hit the baseball. I also like Yamamoto in this matchup, as he will find the strike zone and hit his pitches. Conversely, I don't feel the same about Holmes. Because of that, I will roll with Yamamoto and the Dodgers to cover the spread on the road, while also handing the Braves another loss.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-106)