It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers-Braves.

The Atlanta Braves are getting there. They lost their first seven games of the season and could not tie their shoelaces in the first two weeks of the season. They were 5-13 through their first 18 games. As a point of comparison, the 2024 Houston Astros were 7-18 through 25 games. The Braves were on the verge of sinking to that very low place in the standings. The Astros did recover to make the playoffs last year, but very few teams are that bad through 25 and still manage to play in October. Atlanta needed to reverse course, and the Braves have begun to make progress. They still aren't at .500, but they are close. The New York Mets have been playing out of their minds, but the Braves are not that far behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild card race. They have engaged in damage control and need to continue to stabilize in early May. The Braves need to be several games above .500 when May ends. That makes every May game important.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Roki Sasaki vs Spencer Schwellenbach

Roki Sasaki (0-1) has a 3.55 going into his first start of May. He has not pitched deep into most games so far this season. The Dodgers eased him into big-league pitching and have not overextended him. They don't want him to fatten up his pitch counts, and they don't want opposing hitters to see him a third time through the order unless he is firmly in command of his pitches. Because Sasaki hasn't pitched into the sixth or seventh inning very often, his ERA is north of 3.50, but the raw number of earned runs allowed is relatively low. The three runs Sasaki allowed in his last start against the Pirates were the most of any of his April starts. He manages games and stays out of the big inning. The Dodgers have to like what they have seen thus far, trusting that Sasaki will build endurance and develop his command as the season goes along. When we get into July and August, the Dodgers will want — and likely will need — Sasaki to pitch six innings per start. Right now, he doesn't have to. The main thing is to improve.

Last Start: April 26 vs Pittsburgh Pirates — 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 13 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 10 BB, 11 K

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2) carries a 2.87 ERA into May. He was lights-out in his first few starts. He has been much more ordinary in more recent starts, but the overall product is still very good. Posting a sub-3 ERA in a month of pitching is something every big-league team will take every time from a non-ace pitcher in its rotation.

Last Start: April 27 at Arizona Diamondbacks — 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 21 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 20 K

Here are the Dodgers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -104

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Roki Sasaki has gotten better as the season has moved along. Spencer Schwellenbach was amazing in early April but has regressed. The Dodgers should be fine with this pitching matchup, and they have the better team with the better bats as long as Ronald Acuna isn't yet back on the Atlanta roster. LA has the clear-cut advantage here.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Schwellenbach is a rising star, giving the Braves high-end pitching to hold the rotation together. Atlanta should love the fact that he's pitching in this game against Roki Sasaki. The Braves can win this matchup.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

Friday, the Dodgers won a 2-1 game. The Braves' offense should be somewhat better, but the Dodger offense might be better too. We lean to the Braves on the run line (not the moneyline), but ultimately, you should wait for a live play here.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5