It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Dodgers.

The Atlanta Braves have to be wondering what just happened to them in San Diego.

The Braves not only got swept four straight games by the Padres in their first series of the 2025 season; that's bad enough. What's much worse is that the Braves basically didn't do anything on offense after the first four innings of the first game of that series. Atlanta scored a total of just three runs in the final 32 innings of that series. The Braves were shut out for the final 22 innings of that series. Atlanta didn't score one run after the fifth inning in any of the four games of the series. It was an epic failure by the whole Atlanta batting order. The Braves are 0-4, and now they have to go to Los Angeles to play the world champion Dodgers, who are 5-0. It's only the first week of the season, but in a National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, the Braves know they can't fall too many games behind. This is a very important series for Atlanta in light of the past four days of developments.

Braves-Dodgers Projected Starters

Grant Holmes vs Tyler Glasnow

Grant Holmes (0-0) has to hold the fort at the back end of the Atlanta rotation. He can't worry about how poorly his hitters are performing. He has to go out to the mound and keep Atlanta in the games he pitches. He doesn't need to be a hero, just a worker bee who keeps his team in position to win.

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) is back after injuries significantly limited his 2024 season. Keeping Glasnow healthy — and having him available in September and October — is a central key priority for the Dodgers in 2025. Los Angeles will need to make sure it can send Glasnow to the mound in the early games of a playoff series. That will be essential to a potential repeat championship run for the Dodgers this year.

Here are the Braves-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Dodgers Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +166

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Braves vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are not going to lose five games in a row. Their ugly run of horrible offense is going to come to an end. The laws of averages simply have to kick in at some point, right? That's the obvious rationale for riding with the Braves here.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are 5-0. They are getting all the clutch hits and big homers the Braves have not produced so far this season. Dodger pitching has been superb, and Tyler Glasnow gives LA the high-end arm which should be able to shut down the scuffling Atlanta hitters. Glasnow is catching the Braves at the right time. The Dodgers have certainly earned the benefit of the doubt compared to the Braves. No one can honestly dispute that.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Dodgers, but the Braves breaking out at some point makes us a little wary of pulling the trigger here. Make this a live-play game.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5