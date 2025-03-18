ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their momentum after kickstarting their 2025 campaign with a big win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday morning in Tokyo. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Cubs prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Cubs Projected Starters

Roki Sasaki vs. Justin Steele

Roki Sasaki (2024, Chiba Lotte Marines) – (10-5) with a 2.35 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: The 23-year-old made his second appearance of the spring last Tuesday against the Reds in Los Angeles' final Cactus League game, allowing just one hit over four shutout innings while striking out two batters and walking two.

2024 Road Splits: Game is in Tokyo, Japan

Justin Steele (2024) – (5-5) with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Steele allowed seven runs on 10 hits across 3.2 innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He struck out three.

2024 Home Splits: Game is in Tokyo, Japan

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cubs Tokyo Series 2025 Odds

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cubs Tokyo Series 2025 Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline: -144

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2025 Tokyo Series continues, the Los Angeles Dodgers are poised to take the second game against the Chicago Cubs, with Roki Sasaki making his highly anticipated MLB debut. Sasaki, known for his electrifying performances in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), brings a formidable arsenal to the mound. His fastball, which averages in the mid-to-upper 90s, combined with a devastating splitter, will likely challenge the Cubs' lineup. During spring training, Sasaki demonstrated impressive control and the ability to generate whiffs, which bodes well for his transition to the MLB. Additionally, the Dodgers' strong lineup, led by Shohei Ohtani, who already made history in the series opener, will provide ample support for Sasaki's debut.

Justin Steele, the Cubs' ace, has been impressive with his command and ability to limit hard contact, but he faces a tough task against the Dodgers' potent offense. Steele's reliance on a two-pitch mix, primarily his fastball and slider, might not be enough to keep the Dodgers at bay, especially if he struggles to locate effectively. The Cubs, despite their promising young talent, are still building momentum and may find it difficult to match the Dodgers' depth and experience. With Sasaki's debut and the Dodgers' strong team dynamics, they are well-positioned to secure another win in Tokyo. The combination of Sasaki's potential and the Dodgers' established lineup should give them the edge they need to outperform the Cubs on Wednesday.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2025 Tokyo Series continues, Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs are poised to outperform Roki Sasaki and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Steele, the Cubs' ace, has consistently demonstrated his ability to adapt and thrive despite challenges. In recent seasons, he has expanded his pitch repertoire, incorporating more sinkers, changeups, and curveballs to complement his dominant fastball and slider. This versatility allows him to keep hitters guessing, even when his primary pitches are not at their best. Additionally, Steele's goal of reaching 30-plus starts and 180-plus innings this season indicates his determination to anchor the Cubs' rotation. With a strong lineup featuring Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs have the firepower to support Steele's efforts.

The Dodgers, while boasting a potent offense, may face challenges against Steele's diverse pitching arsenal. Roki Sasaki, making his MLB debut, will undoubtedly bring excitement with his high-velocity fastball and splitter. However, transitioning from Japan's NPB to the MLB can be daunting, and Sasaki may encounter initial struggles with command and adapting to MLB hitters. Meanwhile, the Cubs' lineup, bolstered by Ian Happ's leadoff skills and the power of Kyle Tucker, is well-equipped to capitalize on any early jitters from Sasaki. With Steele's experience and the Cubs' balanced roster, they are well-positioned to secure a win in Tokyo. The Cubs' depth and Steele's consistency make them a formidable opponent for the Dodgers, especially in a series where momentum can quickly shift

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

In the 2025 Tokyo Series matchup between Justin Steele's Cubs and Roki Sasaki's Dodgers, I predict the Dodgers will secure a narrow victory. Sasaki's diverse pitching arsenal will challenge the Cubs' lineup, while the Dodgers' offense, led by Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith, will capitalize on any early season form from Steele. Despite Steele's 2024 season, the Dodgers' experience and balanced roster will give them the edge needed to outlast the Cuvb. Expect a closely contested game with the Dodgers emerging victorious closing out the 2025 Tokyo Series.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-144), Over 7.5 (-122)