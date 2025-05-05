ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside Major League Baseball as we take a look at this second and final series between National League teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Miami Marlins as the Dodgers lead the season series 3-0. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Marlins Projected Starters

Ben Casparius (RHP) vs. Sandy Alcantara (RHP)

Ben Casparius (3-0) with a 2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 21.2 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. PIT – 3.2 IP, 5 K, 0 ER

Away Splits: (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA, .097 OBA, 9 K, 9.1 IP

Sandy Alcantara (2-3) with an 8.31 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 19 K, 26.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ LAD – 2.2 IP, 2 K, 7 ER

Home Splits: (2-1) with a 4.64 ERA, .192 OBA, 16 K, 21.1 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -190

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, FanDuel Sports Florida, MLB.TV

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently overtook the San Diego Padres for the lead in the National League West and now hold the top spot by 1.5 games. This is thanks to their seven consecutive wins before looking to sweep the Atlanta Braves in their current series before heading back to Miami, which they swept at home just a series ago. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have been hot wit their hitting as they look to take advantage of this series against another sub-.500 team.

With the Padres on a four-game winning streak and the trailing Giants riding back-to-back wins, the Dodgers will certainly have a tighter race out of their division, let alone the National League. Still, they remain the favorites to win the World Series at +260, with the New York Yankees behind them at +750, so expect this team to find their rhythm a number of times throughout the year with this current streak being one.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Marlins are currently last in the NL East, trailing the leading Mets by 8.5 games already. They're six games under .500 with a 13-19 record thus far, losing seven of their last 10 games. They beat the Athletics 9-6 in their most recent game and will be looking to win their first series in four meetings with opponents. They're also looking to jump over .500 with a 9-9 record at home, so expect them to avoid this sweep in seeing their national league rivals at home.

Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards have been Miami's leading hitters on the season. Stowers is second on the team with six homers thus far and while Xavier Edwards has yet to hit one out of the park, he's the Marlins' leading base getter and has been very consistent with his contact. They're looking for more support from the rest of their hitters and their numbers against right-handers aren't where they need to be, so expect this team to eventually find their footing during this season.

Sandy Alcantara will take the mound in this one with a winning record at home this season. While his ERA at home is at a 4.64, it escalates tremendously on the road at a 25.07. This is because of a 15-6 loss in his last outing where he gave up seven runs in just two innings against this same Dodgers team, so expect him to be searching for his confidence throughout this game. They've lost the last three games Alcantara has appeared in, so he's looking to find success and return to his Cy Young form from just a few years ago.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers and Marlins will meet for their second series in the last week with the Dodgers sweeping the first meetings. They managed to outscore the Marlins 34-15 and put up some of their highest betting numbers of the season, so expect this team to continue rolling knowing they can sweep another team.

The Dodgers are an impressive 21-8 as the betting favorites this season while the Marlins have been struggling to close games out. It took a grand slam from Kyle Stowers to lift them over the Athletics, but the rest of their offense has been rather quiet and hasn't come up with big hits when it matters most.

We'll roll with current trends and recent history while taking the Dodgers to control much of this series.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-125)