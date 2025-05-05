ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their East Coast trip as they face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Dodgers enter the series at 23-11, which places them in first place in the NL West. They took two of three games from the Braves. They did fall in the last game of the series with the Braves, breaking their seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Marlins head into this series at 13-20 on the year, which places them in last in the NL East. They just played the Athletics over the weekend, losing two of three games. Still, they won game two of the series, breaking a six-game losing streak.

The Dodgers and Marlins play game one of the series on Monday.

Dodgers-Marlins Projected Starters

Tony Gonsolin vs. Cal Quantrill

Tony Gonsolin (1-0) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Gonsolin went six innings, giving up six hits and a home run. He would give up three runs but take the win over the Marlins.

Away Splits: Gonsolin has not pitched on the road since 2023. He was 2-2 on the road then with a 4.23 ERA and a .209 opponent batting average.

Cal Quantrill (2-3) with an 8.10 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP.

Last Start: Quantrill went just 3.2 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run. He would strike out three batters, but also give up four runs as he took the loss to the Dodgers.

Home Splits: Quantrill is 0-1 at home with a 9.00 ERA and a .405 opponent batting average.

Here are the Dodgers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: -260

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: SNLA/FDSNFL

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Teoscar Hernandez has led the way for the Dodgers this year. He is hitting .305 with a .323 OBP. He has nine doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 21 runs scored. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts has been solid as well this year. He is hitting .261 with a .350 OPB. He has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 21 RBIS, and 25 runs scored. Also, having a solid year is Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .333 with a .415 OBP. He has seven doubles, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 15 runs scored.

Further, Shohei Ohtani has scored 35 runs this year. He is hitting .294 with a .399 OBP. Ohtani has five doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 11 RBIs. Finally, Will Smith is hitting .318 with a .413 OBP. He has six doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIS, and 11 runs scored.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Stowers leads the way for the Marlins this year. He is hitting .321 with a .387 OBP. Stowers has four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 RBIS, and 18 runs scored. Meanwhile, Xavier Edwards is hitting .259 this year with a .329 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, ten RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Also playing well is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .229 with a .294 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 15 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Eric Wagaman is hitting .248 this year with a .293 OBP. Wagaman has six doubles, three home runs, eight RBIS, and 15 runs scored. Also playing well when in the lineup is Liam Hicks. Hicks is hitting .242 this year with a .324 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, 15 RBIs, and six runs scored this year.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Tony Gonsolin was solid in his first start since 2023 after missing last year due to Tommy John surgery. He gave up just six hits over six innings, while striking out nine batters and taking the win. Current members of the Marlins are 7-26 against Gonsolin, with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Kyle Stowers has had the most success, going three for three with a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Cal Quantrill has given up three or more runs in five of his six starts this year, including four straight. He has given up four or more runs in three straight games. Current members of the Dodgers have also hit great against Quantrill. They are 44-127 with a .425 OBP. Further, they have eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 21 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 9-17 with two doubles and a triple against Wuantrill. Further, Mookie Betts is 3-11 with a home run and four RBIs. Expect the Dodgers to score plenty in this one and take the win.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-160)