The MLB season continues as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to pick up the win on the road in Texas when they take on the Rangers in their series opener on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Rangers prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Rangers Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jacob deGrom

Yoshinobu Yamamoto – (2-1) with a 1.23 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP

Last Start: Yamamoto picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Cubs. He struck out nine.

2024 Road Splits: Yamamoto has been great on the road so far this season, where he is 1-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in two games.

Jacob deGrom – (0-05) with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: deGrom didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out four.

2024 Home Splits: After a great home debut, Degrom was roughed up in his second outing, putting his home numbers at 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in two games.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -144

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

When the Dodgers face Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers on Friday, all eyes will be on Yoshinobu Yamamoto to outduel the two-time Cy Young winner, and there’s every reason to believe he’ll do just that. Yamamoto has quickly established himself as the ace of the Dodgers’ staff, boasting a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over his first 22 innings of 2025. His arsenal is deep and unpredictable, seven pitches, all commanded with elite precision. Yamamoto’s splitter has been nearly unhittable, especially against lefties, holding them to a .105 average and a .341 OPS this year. He’s also stymied right-handed hitters and has dominated top-tier lineups, including two starts against the high-powered Cubs and outings versus playoff-caliber teams like the Tigers and Phillies.

On the other side, deGrom remains a force when healthy, but he’s still ramping up after a long Tommy John rehab and has only logged 14.2 innings this season with a 4.30 ERA. While his velocity and command are trending back toward vintage form, his recent performances have shown some vulnerability, allowing seven earned runs in 9.2 innings against Tampa Bay and Seattle in his last two starts. The Dodgers, riding some momentum and featuring a potent lineup led by Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández, are well-positioned to capitalize if deGrom isn’t at his sharpest. With Yamamoto pitching like a future Cy Young winner and the Dodgers’ offense firing, Los Angeles has the edge in this marquee pitching matchup.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jacob deGrom gives the Dodgers a clear edge against Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Friday, thanks to his proven ability to dominate even after returning from injury. In his 2025 debut, deGrom tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, showing flashes of his Cy Young form and keeping the Red Sox lineup in check. While his ERA sits at 4.30 through three starts, his velocity is back in the high 90s, and his command is improving with each outing. When deGrom is healthy, he’s one of the most overpowering pitchers in baseball, and his ability to miss bats and limit hard contact is exactly what the Dodgers need to neutralize a potent opponent.

What gives deGrom and the Dodgers an extra advantage is their explosive lineup, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, who have been consistently producing runs and supporting their pitching staff. While Yamamoto has been impressive, the Dodgers’ offense is capable of capitalizing on any mistakes, and deGrom’s experience in big games gives him the edge in a high-stakes matchup. If the Dodgers play clean defense and deGrom pitches to his potential, they have the formula to outlast Yamamoto and secure a crucial win.

Final Dodgers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Friday’s matchup between Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers against Jacob deGrom and the Rangers promises a classic pitcher’s duel. Yamamoto enters with a sparkling 1.23 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 innings, dazzling hitters with his deep arsenal and pinpoint command. DeGrom, coming off a dominant five-inning, six-strikeout scoreless debut, looks healthy and ready to anchor Texas’s rotation after Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers’ potent lineup gives Yamamoto a slight edge, but if deGrom is at his best, Texas can keep it close. Expect a low-scoring game with both aces showing out, but with the Dodgers just edging it out in a closely contested matchup.

Final Dodgers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-144), Under 8 (-110)