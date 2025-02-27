ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev continues on the prelims with a fight between Douglas Silva de Andrade and John Castaneda in a bantamweight bout. Silva de Andrade dropped a decision in his last fight coming into this matchup meanwhile, Castaneda is also coming into this fight this weekend off a decision defeat. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Silva de Andrade-Castaneda prediction and pick.

Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-6) has hit a bit of a rough patch losing two out of his last three with his only win being a very controversial decision over Cody Stamann. Now, he will be looking to turn back the time and get back to the best days and get the win this weekend against John Castenada at the UFC Apex.

John Castaneda (21-7) hit a roadblock after coming off back-to-back wins when he dropped a decision to Daniel Marcos in his last fight. Now, he's 2-1 in his last three and will be looking to get back into the win column and make a statement when he steps inside the octagon this weekend to take on Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Douglas Silva de Andrade-John Castaneda Odds

Douglas Silva de Andrade: +250

John Castaneda: -310

Over 2.5 rounds: -245

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Douglas Silva de Andrade Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Miles Johns – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 22 (20 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Douglas Silva de Andrade is primed to secure a decisive victory against John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. The Brazilian veteran brings a wealth of experience and knockout power to the Octagon, with an impressive 20 wins by KO in his professional career6. Silva de Andrade's striking accuracy and ability to land significant strikes will be crucial against Castaneda, who has shown vulnerability to powerful strikers in the past. Additionally, Silva de Andrade's takedown defense, which has successfully thwarted 71% of attempts against him, will likely neutralize any grappling strategy Castaneda might employ.

While Castaneda has shown improvement, Silva de Andrade's recent performances against high-level competition give him the edge. His victory over foes like Cody Stamann, Renan Barao, and Marlon Vera champion Renan Barao demonstrates his ability to compete at the highest level. Silva de Andrade's experience and his knack for first-round finishes suggest he has the tools to either dominate early or outlast Castaneda in a grueling battle. With his superior striking power and veteran savvy, Silva de Andrade is poised to add another impressive victory to his record and potentially climb the bantamweight rankings.

Why John Castaneda Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Daniel Marcos – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (7 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

John Castaneda is primed to secure a decisive victory against Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Castaneda enters the bout as the clear favorite, with odds suggesting a 67.5% probability of victory. His recent performances, including wins over quality opponents like Kyung Ho Kang and Muin Gafurov, demonstrate his evolving skill set and growing confidence in the octagon. Castaneda's well-rounded approach, combining effective striking with a solid ground game, will likely prove too much for the aging Silva de Andrade to handle.

While Silva de Andrade boasts significant knockout power, Castaneda's superior cardio and ability to adapt during fights will be crucial as the bout progresses. At 39 years old, Silva de Andrade has shown inconsistency in recent outings, alternating between wins and losses. Castaneda's youth and momentum, coupled with his experience against high-level competition, give him a distinct advantage. His ability to maintain a high work rate throughout three rounds should allow him to outwork Silva de Andrade, potentially earning a unanimous decision victory or even finding a late stoppage if the Brazilian veteran fatigues under Castaneda's relentless pressure.

Final Douglas Silva de Andrade-John Castaneda Prediction & Pick

In this bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 103, Douglas Silva de Andrade and John Castaneda are set to deliver an exciting matchup. Silva de Andrade's knockout power will be pitted against Castaneda's well-rounded skill set and cardio advantage. While Silva de Andrade possesses the ability to end the fight with a single strike, Castaneda's recent improvements and adaptability give him an edge. The key factor will be Castaneda's ability to weather early storms and implement his game plan as the fight progresses. Given Castaneda's momentum and Silva de Andrade's inconsistency, I predict Castaneda will successfully avoid big shots, outwork his opponent, and secure a unanimous decision victory or late TKO.

Final Douglas Silva de Andrade-John Castaneda Prediction & Pick: John Castaneda (-310), Over 2.5 rounds (-245)