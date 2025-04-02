ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames return home as they host the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Flames prediction and pick.

The Ducks come into the game at 33-33-8 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Pacific Division. While they have not had a great year, they have been solid as of late, winning three of their last four, including a Ducks comeback victory over the New York Rangers. Last time out, they faced the San Jose Sharks. Trevor Zegras scored in the first period to give the Ducks the lead, but the Sharks would tie the game. Still, Jackson LaCombe and Sam Colangelo both scored in the first period as well to give the Ducks the 3-1 lead. After a scoreless second period, the Sharks would score twice in the third to tie the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Ducks would win the game.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 35-27-12 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Pacific Division. They are also currently six points outside of a playoff spot. Last time out, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. Utah struck first in the first period, and they added a goal in the second period as well. Rasmus Andersson would make it a one-goal game in the second period, but a Clayton Keller empty net goal would give Utah the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Ducks-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Flames Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +146

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Ducks vs Flames

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Ducks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks top line is led by the trio of Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, and Ryan Strome. Terry leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 19 goals and 32 assists, good for 51 total points. Vatrano is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 21 assists this year. Strome is sixth on the team in points, coming in with ten goals and 29 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Mason McTavish is second on the team in points this year, playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 28 assists this year. McTavish is joined on the line by Trevor Zegras. Zegras has ten goals and 18 assists this year, in his 49 total games. Further, Jackson LaCombe has been great from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 29 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points.

John Gibson is expected to be in goal for the Ducks in this one. He is 11-10-2 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is 3-1 since the start of February, and in his last three games, has allowed just five goals.

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri leads the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is first on the team in goals and points, coming into the game with 30 goals and 28 assists. He has seven goals and 13 assists on the power play as well. Martin Pospisil joins Kadri on the top line. He has four goals and 20 assists this year. Finally, Yegor Sharangovich rounds out the line. He has 13 goals and 12 assists this year.

Jonathan Huberdeau is second on the team in points, playing on the second line currently. He has 27 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 58 total points. He also has nine goals and 12 assists on the power play. It is MacKenzie Weegar who is third on the team in points, coming in from the blue line. He has seven goals and 35 assists this year, with four goals and 15 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman has also been solid this year, coming in with 13 goals and 19 assists this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 24-16-6 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 i his last five games.

Final Ducks-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. Still, they have not played well lately. They have lost three of their last four games and struggled to score in the process, with just eight goals in the four games. Meanwhile, the Duck has won three of their last four, and are scoring great. They have scored 17 goals in their last four games overall. The Ducks have a goalie that is playing better as well. Take the Ducks to cover in this one.

Final Ducks-Flames Prediction & Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-170)