Two teams looking to avoid relegation face as Everton hosts Leicester. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Everton-Leicester prediction and pick.

Everton comes into the game at 5-8-9 on the year, placing them in 16th place in the Premier League, but seven points clear of Wolverhampton for relegation. They have played well recently, winning each of their last two EPL games. First, they took a 3-2 victory over Tottenham and then took a 1-0 victory over Brighton in their last game.

Meanwhile, Leicester City is 4-5-14 on the year, placing them with 17 points, and just one point in front of Wolverhampton and Ipswich to avoid relegation. They are also coming in off a win, defeating Tottenham in their last game. Tottenham had a first-half lead in that game, but Jamie Vardy would tie it in the 46th minute and they would take the lead in the 50th minute to hold on for the win.

Since the 2000-2001 season, these two squads have faced 27 times. Everton has come away with nine wins, while Leicester has seven, and there have been 11 draws. One of those draws was a 1-1 game this past September.

Here are the Everton-Leicester Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Leicester Odds

Everton: -135

Leicester: +410

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -103

Under 2.5 goals: -130

How to Watch Everton vs. Leicester

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Everton Will Win

Everton has struggled to score so far in EPL play this year. They have scored in just ten of their 22 games this year, scoring just 19 goals in those 22 games. That is good for just 0.86 goals per game. They have been better at home though, scoring 1.09 goals per game at home this year.

Iliman Ndiaye has led the way for Everton this year. The forward has scored five goals on an expected 3.1 this year. Further, Dominic Calvert-Lewis has scored three times with one assist. He has also gotten in great positions to score, having an expected goal total of 6.1 this year. Further, both Dwight McNeil and Ashley Young have moved the ball well this year. Both of them come into the game with three assists on the season. Further, McNeil has scored three times this year on an expected 0.9 goals. Young also has one goal this year.

The Everton defense has been solid this year. They have conceded just 28 goals over 22 games, good for just 1.27 goals against per game this year. The defense has also been solid at home this year, with just 13 goals conceded over 11 fixtures. Further, they have four clean sheets at home this year.

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored 25 goals in 23 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.09 goals per game on the year. They have scored in 17 of 23 fixtures this year. Leicester is scoring better on the road this year, scoring 1.27 goals per game, and scoring in nine of 11 road fixtures this year.

The main scoring threat for Leicester City is Jamie Vardy. Vardy has scored seven goals on an expected 8.4 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals while adding two assists on the year. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored four times this year on an expected 2.8. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi is moving the ball well. While he has not scored, he has four assists and has one of the highest pass completion percentages on the team.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 49 goals in 23 fixtures this year. They have allowed 28 goals on the road this year, good for 2.55 goals per game this year.

Final Everton-Leicester Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to which team can perform better in the weakest aspect of their game. Everton struggles to score, scoring just three goals over their last four Premier League game at home. Meanwhile, Leicester struggles to defend. They have allowed ten goals in their last four road EPL games. Still, Leicester has just two wins all year on the road. While they are next to each other on the table, there is a six-point difference between the two teams. Further, Everton is just -9 in goals differential, while Leicester is -24. If Everton can get to two goals, they will win this game with ease, but they could still win this one 1-0. Take Everton here.

Final Everton-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Everton ML (-135)