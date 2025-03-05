ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Flames and the Stars meet in Dallas! This is a giant game between a team as good as the Stars and a team with great potential like the Flames. We continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Stars prediction and pick.

The Calgary Flames are playing well this season, with a 29-23-9 record. Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau are the best two players on this team, and they will make or break their playoff chances. MacKenzie Weegar is also a player to look out for as an X-factor against the Stars. The Flames need a big performance against the Stars because of how well Dallas plays.

The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL. They have a 40-19 record and have won six of their last seven games and three straight. They have a lot of depth and come at teams in waves. Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene have been the best players for a loaded team in Dallas. This would be a big win against the Flames, and they can stay atop the NHL with a fourth straight win in this matchup.

Here are the Flames-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Stars Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +210

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Flames vs Stars

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames' defense has had a great season and has sometimes carried them in this game. They allow 2.92 goals per game and a 90.6% save percentage.

The defense will come down to the duo of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar at goalie because they both have an even more prominent role this year after appearing in a select amount of games. Wolf has 21 wins, 12 losses, and four overtime losses. He also averages 2.59 goals per game with a 91.3% save percentage. Then, Vladar has eight wins, 11 losses, and five overtime losses. He also averages 2.98 goals per game with an 89.4% save percentage.

The Flames have proven they have a defense that can compete with most teams in the NHL. However, they are playing one of the NHL's better teams, and it might be a more difficult matchup.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames' offense has been awful and has held back Calgary in multiple ways. They score 2.59 goals per game, have a 21.6% power play percentage, and an 8.9% shooting percentage.

The Flames' offense is based on three different players. Kadri and Huberdeau are tied for the team lead in points at 46 and goals at 22, and they are tied for second in assists with 24. Weegar is the team leader in assists with 28 on the season.

This offense has struggled and they get a terrible matchup against one of the better defenses in the NHL and on the road in Dallas.

The Stars have one of the best offenses in the NHL, which is the main engine behind their success. They score 3.41 goals per game and have an 11.6% shooting percentage. Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson are the two best players on a loaded Stars roster. Duchene and Robertson are tied for the team lead in points at 62, in goals at 25, in assists at 37.

These two are the Stars' statistical leaders, but Dallas has proven time and time again that it has the depth to compete with almost every team in the NHL. Dallas has more offense than the Flames, but Calgary's defense will put up a fight, even on the road in Dallas. Still, they are more trustworthy in this matchup.

The Stars' defense has arguably been even better than their offense. They allow 2.57 goals per game and have a 91.1% save percentage.

Jake Oettinger is significant at the goalie position and is the primary goalie for an elite defense like Dallas. He has 29 wins, 13 losses, and two overtime losses. He also allows 2.44 goals per game with a 91.1% save percentage. Then, Casey DeSmith has been great next to him in a more limited role. He has 11 wins and six losses while allowing 2.50 goals per game and has a 91.2% save percentage.

The Stars have the defense to shut down an already inept Calgary offense. Calgary's only hope is for a rock fight, but they need more help in this matchup against a defense as good as Dallas has been this season.

Final Flames-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Flames can drag this game down into the mud, but Dallas is the more trustworthy team even in a game where it becomes a struggle to find much offense. The Stars have more talent, and Duchene and Robertson should find enough offense against this solid Calgary defense.

Final Flames-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (+100)