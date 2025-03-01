ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Duke prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida State-Duke.

The Florida State Seminoles aren't anywhere close to the NCAA Tournament, and coach Leonard Hamilton is riding into the sunset quietly, without a big final flourish. Hamilton has won the ACC regular season and tournament championships at FSU. He has reached multiple Sweet 16s and has gotten to the Elite Eight. He will leave behind a lot of achievements in a hugely successful college basketball career. Can he create one last shining memory? Winning at Duke against Cooper Flagg and a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament would certainly rate as one.

Duke is trying to win the outright ACC championship, fending off close pursuers Clemson and Louisville. Duke is fully expected to be on the one line on Selection Sunday. The real intrigue connected to Duke's place in the upcoming NCAA Tournament bracket contains two dimensions: First, can Duke overtake Auburn for the No. 1 overall seed? Those are the two contenders, with no other teams in the running. This is a one-versus-one battle before March 16, when the brackets will be revealed.

The second component in the Duke bracketing drama is which high-profile No. 8 or 9 seed will draw the Blue Devils in the second round. Duke can't really control which team it gets, but as a No. 1 seed, it knows it will need to be ready to take a mid-level seed's best punch in March Madness.

Here are the Florida State-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Duke Odds

Florida State: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2200

Duke: -23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -8000

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs Duke

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State isn't a good team, but Duke might drift through the motions here, with bigger games next week against Wake Forest and especially North Carolina. Duke is a juggernaut, but this is still a sport in which late teenagers and 20-year-olds play. Human nature is a real thing, and Duke's players might jog through this game with their eyes on bigger prizes down the line. The spread is enormous, and so that gives Florida State — a motivated team in Leonard Hamilton's final weeks as a coach — plenty of chances to cover the spread.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is not very good at all. That point aside, if you have been following Duke and betting angles this season, you will instantly know that Duke has been regularly covering these mid-20s point spreads. The Blue Devils haven't been perfect, but they have been very good in winning games by 27 or more points. They have done so on many occasions and therefore have earned the benefit of the doubt. Would you rather trust Florida State, a below-average team, or Duke, a likely No. 1 seed? Moreover, the game is on Duke's home floor and comes a few days after the Blue Devils had a very easy game in which their starters were able to get plenty of rest in the second half. Duke should be physically fresh for this game, and that should matter.

Final Florida State-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke has earned a bettor's trust, while FSU has not. Take Duke.

Final Florida State-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -23.5