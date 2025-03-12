ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top seed in the ACC tournament hits the court as Duke plays Georgia Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Duke prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech was 16-15 on the year, and went 10-10 in conference play. That placed them as the eight seed in the conference tournament, and receiving a first round bye. They struggled to open the year, starting just 5-7 before three straight wins. They would then drop four in a row, but rebound to end the season strong. They would end the year by winning nine of their last 13 games. Georgia Tech faced Virginia in the second round. Virginia held a lead much of the first half, but it was tied at the end of the first half. Georgia Tech would take a double-digit lead in the second half, but Virginia would make a valiant comeback. Still Georgia Tech would win 66-60.

Meanwhile, Duke finished the regular season at 28-3 on the year, and 19-1 in conference play, earning them the top seed in the ACC Tournament. They opened up the year 4-2, with losses to Kentucky and Kansas. Duke would then win 16 straight games before falling to Clemson. Since then, Duke has won eight straight games. In their last game, Duke faced North Carolina. Duke led by just one at the end of the first half, but they would dominate the second half. Duke would win the game 82-69.

Duke won the earlier matchup this year, 82-56. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Wake Forest game.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

ACC Tournament Odds: Georgia Tech-Duke Odds

Georgia Tech: +21.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +1600

Duke: -21.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech is ranked 98th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 157th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 73rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgia Tech has been efficient on defense this year. While they are 186th in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 59th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have guarded inside well, sitting 29th in the nation in two point percentage this year.

Lance Terry leads Georgia Tech in scoring this year. Terry is scoring 15 points per game while adding three rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Terry was held to just four points in the game. Meanwhile, Nathan George leads the team in assists. He comes in with 6.5 assists per game while adding 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one steal per game.

Baye Ndongo leads the team in rebounding. He is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game, while he had ten against Virginia. He is also scoring 13.6 points per game while adding 1.5 assists, one steal and one block per game.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is ranked first in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke has been amazing on offense this year. They are ninth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting third in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Duke is seventh in the nation in three point percentage, while moving the ball well. Duke is 11th in the nation in assists per game and fourth in assist-to-turnover ration.

Cooper Flagg leads the way for Duke, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this year. He comes into the game with 19.4 points per game, with 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor is scoring 12 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year. Further, Sion James is scoring 8.5 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal per game. Finally, Khaman Maluach has been solid this year as well. He is scoring eight points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds per game. Further, he also had 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Georgia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke has been amazing on offense this year, and are seventh in the nation in three-point shooting. That is the weak spot for Georgia Tech as they are 256th in the nation against the three. Further, Duke has a great defense. They are fourth in opponent points per game and first in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 153rd in points per game while sitting 223rd in shooting efficiency. Expect Duke to score plenty from three and shutdown this Georgia Tech offense. Take Duke in this one.

Final Georgia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -21.5 (-108)