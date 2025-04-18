ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are back in California to take on the Los Angeles Angels Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Angels Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Tyler Anderson

Logan Webb (2-0) with a 2.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 24.0 innings pitched, 7 walks, 26 strikeouts, .235 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 2-0, 17.0 innings pitched, 7 runs, 7 walks, 16 strikeouts, .258 oBA

Tyler Anderson (1-0) with a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15.2 innings pitched, 10 walks, 15 strikeouts, .151 oBA

Last Start: at Houston Astros: Win, 5.2 innings pitched, 1 hits, 0 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 5.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 2 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Angels Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -154

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Giants vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb is the workhorse of the team. He will go deep into games, and he will run his pitch count high. The right-hander is showing why he is not only the workhorse, but the ace early on this season, as well. He is striking out more batters this year, his walk rate is pretty good, and opponents really struggle to get the ball in the air against him. The Angels are a power-hitting team, and they love to hit their fly balls. Los Angeles is going to have a lot of trouble doing that off of Webb.

The Angels enter this game on a four-game losing streak. During this losing streak, Los Angeles has taken a big step back at the plate. They have scored just seven runs, they are batting .192, they have a team OPS of .513, and they have struck out 47 times while drawing only three walks. The Angels have been very bad at the plate recently, and facing Webb is only going to make it harder on them. If Los Angeles continues their struggles with their bats, the Giants are going to come start this series off with a win.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Anderson is on the mound, and the last time he pitched, the Angels were able to win. In fact, Los Angeles has won all three of his starts. Now, he only earned the win in two of those games, but he put the team in a position to succeed. In his last two starts, Anderson has allowed only two total hits while striking out 11 batters in 10.2 innings. The problem at the moment is he has tendency to walk people. If he gets his arsenal under control, the Giants are going to have problems getting base runners. With that, the Anderson and the Angels will be in great shape to win end their losing streak.

Los Angeles has to find a way to take the lead off Webb. San Francisco has a very good bullpen, so getting to the start is the most important part of this game. With that in mind, Webb does have some faults. He allows high hard-hit and barrel percentages, a high average exit velocity, and he does not get a lot chases out of the zone. That means Webb wants to attack in the zone, and he is okay with trusting his defense. It is the reason he is able to go so deep into games without having to throw a more than 100 pitches. If the Angels can take advantage of some of the mistakes over the plate, they will give themselves a chance to win this game at home.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good pitching matchup. However, I like Webb just a little bit more. I will take the Giants to win.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-154)