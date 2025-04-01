ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants-Astros.

The start of the 2025 Major League Baseball season is, like the beginning of any other season, marked by a lot of mysteries. It's a time of hope and uncertainty. The San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros are both mysteries for different kinds of reasons.

The Giants are dealing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Dodgers and Padres are both unbeaten and look like the two best teams in baseball. How the Giants match up with them is an object of intense interest in the sport, particularly in San Francisco. The Giants won in Houston on Monday night and received a good start from Jordan Hicks. If they can develop some momentum in early April and can stay close to the Dodgers and Padres, they could be a factor when we get into the summer months.

The Astros received good pitching against the New York Mets, but their batting order has not been as strong as they hoped. It is early in the season, but the Astros are dealing with the reality of no longer having Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman in their lineup. Finding significant and productive replacements for those two hitters is a central priority for the Astros at this early point in the season.

Giants-Astros Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Hayden Wesneski

Logan Webb (0-0) was ordinary in his first start of the season last week in Cincinnati. The Giants will expect something better from their ace in his second start. Houston's batting order is not that formidable right now. Webb will need to make sure he pitches to Yordan Alvarez with no one on base. If he can pitch around Alvarez, he should be able to handle this assignment in Houston.

Last Start: March 27 at Cincinnati Reds

5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Hayden Wesneski (0-0) comes to Houston from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade. The Astros need to get considerable value for one of the pieces they acquired in exchange for giving up Tucker. There is a lot of pressure on Wesneski to deliver the goods and make sure that if the Astros' offense — without Tucker — isn't as strong in 2025, the pitching staff can compensate.

Here are the Giants-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Astros Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -116

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Giants vs Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) | Space City Home Network (Astros)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's not complicated. Logan Webb is a much better pitcher than Hayden Wesneski, and he already has a start under his belt and should therefore be able to shake off rust more easily. Webb should give the Giants a strong start and put this team in very good position to win. Houston got shut down by Giants pitching on Monday and might not have a good response to offer on Tuesday.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros' bats are bound to break out. Given that Logan Webb was less than fully sharp in his first start of the season, there is ample reason to believe he won't be on top of his game here in his second start of the season. The Astros played a bad game on Monday. In baseball, one bad game is often flushed out of the system the next day and gives way to a good performance. Houston is due for a bounce-back in what is a good spot to pick the Astros.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to San Francisco because of the pitching matchup, but we don't have an official play here and don't like this spot for either team.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline