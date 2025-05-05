ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the San Francisco Giants look to pick up the win on the road in Chicago when they take on the Cubs in the second game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Cubs prediction and pick.

Giants-Cubs Projected Starters

Justin Verlander vs. Colin Rea

Justin Verlander – (0-2) with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP

Last Start: Verlander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

2025 Away Splits: Despite being winless on the road Verlander has been solid with a 3.78 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 16.2 innings.

Colin Rea – (2-0) with a 1.46 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Rea earned the win Thursday in Pittsburgh after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

2025 Home Splits: Rea has been dominant at Wrigley Field, where he is 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 11.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Cubs Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +126

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Giants vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are well-positioned to defeat Colin Rea and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, thanks to Verlander’s recent resurgence and the Giants’ balanced attack. After a rough start to the season, Verlander has delivered three consecutive quality starts, including a standout performance against a potent Texas Rangers lineup. Over his last 18 1/3 innings, he’s posted a 1.96 ERA with 15 strikeouts, signaling that the 42-year-old veteran still has the ability to dominate when he’s commanding his pitches. This stretch has stabilized the Giants’ rotation and given the team a boost of confidence heading into marquee matchups like this one.

While Colin Rea has been effective early in 2025, boasting a 1.46 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP, he has yet to face a lineup as disciplined as San Francisco’s. The Giants average 4.5 runs per game and have demonstrated the ability to manufacture offense even against strong pitching. If Verlander can continue his run of form and keep the Cubs’ bats in check, the Giants’ combination of veteran pitching and timely hitting provides a clear path to victory. Look for Verlander’s experience and the Giants’ offensive depth to be the difference in this key road matchup.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colin Rea and the Chicago Cubs are primed to take down Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, thanks to a combination of elite pitching and an explosive offense. Rea enters the matchup with a sparkling 2-0 record and a 1.46 ERA over 24.2 innings, demonstrating excellent command and an ability to limit damage, especially at home where he’s yet to allow an earned run in 2025. His consistency has anchored a Cubs rotation that’s kept opposing lineups off balance all season.

Backing up Rea is a Cubs offense that currently leads the league in runs scored and batting average, averaging 5.5 runs per game. The Giants, meanwhile, have struggled to keep pace offensively, especially against teams with strong starting pitching. Verlander, though a future Hall of Famer, has started 2025 slowly with an 0-2 record and a 4.62 ERA, making him vulnerable against this high-powered Chicago lineup. Given the Cubs’ dominance at Wrigley Field and their ability to capitalize on any pitching mistakes, expect Chicago to control the tempo and secure a key win in this series behind Rea’s arm and their relentless bats.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Colin Rea and the Cubs are in a strong position to defeat Justin Verlander and the Giants on Tuesday. Rea has been outstanding so far in 2025, carrying a 2-0 record with a 1.46 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 24.2 innings, including back-to-back wins and his first quality start of the season last week, where he allowed just two runs over six innings. His ability to efficiently navigate lineups and limit hard contact has stabilized a Cubs rotation hit by injuries.

At the same time, the Cubs’ offense leads the league in runs scored, giving Rea plenty of support. Verlander, while still capable, has been less consistent early this season, making him vulnerable to Chicago’s aggressive bats. If Rea continues his steady form and the Cubs’ lineup stays hot, expect Chicago to control the tempo and secure another victory at Wrigley Field.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-148), Over 8 (-110)