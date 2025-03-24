ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff contenders in the Western Conference face off as the Vegas Golden Knights face the Minnesota Wild. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Wild prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights come into the game at 42-20-8 on the year, which places them in first place in the Pacific Division. In their last game, the Golden Knights faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Golden Knights start strong. Nicholas Roy, Thomas Hertl, and Jack Eichel all scored in the first period to give the Golden Knights the 3-0 lead. Nick Paul would score in the second period for the Lightning, but Nicholas Hauge would score on an empty net in the third to seal the game for the Golden Knights. Vegas would defeat Tampa Bay 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 40-25-5 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Central Division. Over the weekend, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. After a scoreless first period, Marco Rossi, Justin Brazeau, and Mats Zuccarello would all score in the first eight and a half minutes of the second period to build a lead for the Wild. In the third, JJ Peterka would score to make it a two-goal game, but Frederick Gaudreau would put home an empty-netter as the Wild won the game 4-1. The Wild will face the Dallas Stars on Monday night before traveling home to play the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Here are the Golden Knights-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Wild Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -160

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 23 goals and 64 assists this year. Further, he has four goals and 29 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 61 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. Further, the line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 20 goals and 25 assists this year.

It is Tomas Hertl who leads the team in goals, playing on the second line this year. Hertl comes in with 31 goals and 28 assists, good for 59 points. He is joined on the second line by Pavel Dorofeyev. Dorofeyev has 30 goals and 16 assists this year. Finally, Noah Hanifin has been solid from the blue line, coming into this game with nine goals and 26 assists.

Adin Hill, who recently signed a new contract, is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 26-11-5 on the year with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is 5-1-1 in March so far, with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Further, he has two shutouts in March.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild ar led by Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi on the top line. Boldy leads the team in goals, assists, and points this yar, coming into the game with 23 goals and 37 assists. Further, he has six goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Rossi is second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 32 assists. The line is rounded out by Mats Zuccarello, who comes in with 17 goals and 27 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Frederick Gaudreau leads the second line for the Wild. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 16 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Marcus Johansson. Johansson has seven goals and 18 assists on the year. Finally, Jared Spurgeon has been solid from the blue line. He comes into the game with seven goals and 21 assists this year.

Filip Gustavsson will be in goal for the Wild on Monday night, placing Marc-Andre Fleury in net for this one. Fleury is 12-8-1 on the year with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has made just three starts since the Four Nations break, doing 1-2-o and giving up 11 goals in that time.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. One major reason is goaltending. Adin Hill has been amazing as of late, and while the Wild get good goaltending from Filip Gustavsson, he will be playing Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury has struggled in his last three starts and now will face an attack that is scoring 3.37 goals per game this year. Take the Golden Knights in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-160)