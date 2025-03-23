ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars on Monday in a Texas showdown. It will be a Central Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Wild-Stars prediction and pick.

The Stars lead the head-to-head series 61-37-5. They are also 8-1-1 in the past 10 games against the Wild, including 4-1 in the last five games at the American Airlines Arena. Significantly, the Wild defeated the Stars 3-2 on December 27, 2024. Prior to that, the Stars defeated the Wild 2-1 on November 16, 2024.

Here are the Wild-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Stars Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +195

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wild vs Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Victory+, and FanDuel Sports North and Fanduel Sports Southwest

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild are threading water as they attempt to make the playoffs. With no significant moves at the trade deadline, the Wild must find ways to sustain themselves as they face off against a team that is ahead of them in the standings. The Wild have already defeated the Stars this season, winning a tight game at American Airlines Arena.

They trailed 1-0 after the first period. Ultimately, it was 2-0 after the second period when the Wild finally got going. Jonas Brodin got things started with a puck in the back of the net. Then, Marcus Foligno tied within a minute to tie the game. The game went into overtime when Brock Faber connected with a game-winning goal.

The Wild somehow scored three goals despite only 18 shots. Significantly, they converted on their chances and it helped them persevere. The Wild also won 52 percent of the faceoffs and went 0 for 1 on the powerplay.

Filip Gustavsson was good in this game, making 27 saves while allowing two goals. Furthermore, the defense before him laid out 28 hits, blocked 19 shots, and killed all three penalties. Expect Gustavsson to lock in again while the defense attempts to contain a talented Dallas team with three good lines.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can find room to maneuver around the ice and fling shots at the net to try and build an advantage. Then, their defense must prevent guys like Mikko Rantanen from getting good shots at the net.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tyler Seguin may return soon as they inch closer to the playoffs and a certain lock on the second seed in the Central Division. Conversely, Miro Heiskanen will continue to miss time as the Stars battle through injuries as they attempt to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

When the Stars beat the Wild earlier this season, they did it with barely any offense. Ultimately, that was enough. Mason Marchment broke through with a puck in the back of the net to put the Stars up 1-0. Later, Marchment struck again with another goal to make it 2-0. After allowing the Wild to score once, they held the line and prevented the Wild from getting any more.

The Stars fired 40 shots at the net. They were pretty good at generating shooting chances but ran into a hot goaltender. Also, the Stars won 57 percent of the faceoffs while failing in their only powerplay. Rantanen, Marchment, Jason Robertson, and Matt Duchene are all capable of setting up offensive chances by themselves.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and allowed one goal in the win over the Wild. His defense laid out 29 hits and blocked 14 shots. Expect this defense to continue to play tight and aggressively while preventing the Wild from getting good shots. Likewise, expect them to try and cut the edges and trap the Wild into making bad passes to set up rush chances the other way.

The Stars will cover the spread if their offensive stars can create some chances and get past a stingy Wild defense. Then, they must prevent the Wild from getting too many opportunities.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Wild are 35-35 against the spread, while the Stars are 32-37 against the spread. Additionally, the Wild are 22-13 against the spread on the road, while the Stars are 19-16 against the spread at home. The Wild are 29-39-2 against the over/under, while the Stars are 28-37-4 against the over/under.

The Wild have covered the spread in both games. Yet, they have struggled to beat the Stars recently. I can see the Wild discovering a way to keep this close while the Stars still might find a way to win this game. Go with the Wild to cover the spread on the road.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-134)