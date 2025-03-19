ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Grand Canyon is back in the tournament after being one of the best stories from last year. However, they face a Maryland team that has had a great year and is getting hot at the right time. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grand Canyon-Maryland prediction and pick.

Grand Canyon is back in the tourney after a 26-7 record and winning the WAC Tournament, winning three straight games. The Lopes beat Stanford but lost to Arizona State and Georgia in their matchups against Power conference schools. JaKobe Coles and Tyon Grant-Foster are a great tandem, and they can still make a run, but this team has taken a step back from last year.

Maryland is 25-7 and has won four of its last five games. It has won against UCLA, Illinois twice, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan. It also has notable losses against Marquette, Purdue, Oregon, Michigan State, and Michigan. Maryland has been an incredibly balanced team, but the standout is Derik Queen, and they need him to play well to advance in the tourney.

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon's offense has been one of the best in the WAC this season. They scored 79.2 points per game, had a 46.1% field goal percentage, and a 31.5% three-point shooting percentage. However, they have cratered in analytics, ranking 151st in adjusted offense and scoring 107.8.

Four Lopes are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Coles being the leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game. Grant-Foster is just behind with 14.5 points per game. Ray Harrison is the assists leader, averaging 2.9 per game, and the team is struggling to move the ball, only averaging 14.1 assists overall.

The Lopes have a high upside with this offense across their roster. They have athletes and playmakers, especially with Coles and Grant-Foster. The issue is that despite most of last year's team returning, they have slipped, and something seems off in comparison.

The Lopes' defense has maintained consistency this season and has been a strength. They allow 69.1 points per game, 40.9% from the field, and 31.7% from behind the arc. They are 67th in adjusted defense on KenPom with a rating of 100.6.

The frontcourt has been a strength for the Lopes. Duke Brennan leads the team in rebounding with 9.2 per game, and Grant-Foster is the blocks leader, averaging 1.6 per game. The best aspect of this defense is how well they defend the perimeter and their overall on-ball defense. Six players average at least one steal, and Collin Moore is tied with Grant-Foster for the team lead, averaging 1.8 per game.

If the Lopes are going to compete in this game, it will be due to their defense. Maryland's starting five is highly efficient and one of the best in the country. This matchup could get interesting.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Thanks to their balance, Maryland's offense has been among the best in the Big Ten. They score 81.7 points per game, have a 47.2% field goal percentage, and a 37.2% three-point shooting percentage. They are 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 118.1 rating on KenPom.

Five different Terrapins are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Derik Queen leads the team in scoring from down low with 16.3 points per game. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been the best player in the backcourt, the engine that makes the offense go in the first place, averaging five assists per game.

The Terrapins have been dominant on this side of the court, with one of the Big Ten's most consistent and balanced offenses. Maryland is also dominant, but it gets a challenging matchup against a Lopes defense that has athletes.

The Terrapins' defense has been excellent this season and even better than their offense. They allow 67 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 30.7% from behind the arc. They have also jumped to sixth in adjusted defense on KenPom and have a rating of 91.8.

The Terrapins' frontcourt has been tremendous and is key to Maryland's success. Julian Reese and Queen make up one of the best frontcourts in the Big Ten and the entire country. They are tied for the team lead in rebounding with nine per game. Reese is leading the team in blocks, averaging 1.6 per game. Queen is second with 1.1 blocks per game. Their on-ball defense has also been excellent, with four averaging at least one steal, and Gillespie leads the team in steals with 1.8 per game.

Maryland's defense matches up very well with Grand Canyon's offense because the Lopes don't have much next to Grant-Foster and Coles. Maryland has a significant advantage here.

Final Grand Canyon-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Grand Canyon has a defense to compete with Maryland, but I trust the Terrapins and the “Crab Five” the most. Maryland wins and advances, but Grand Canyon covers the big spread to make things interesting.

Final Grand Canyon-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Grand Canyon +10.5 (-106)