ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Kings prediction and pick. We are also going to let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Kings Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +118

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 239 (-108)

Under: 239 (-112)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, NBC Sports California

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. Memphis averages 122.7 points per game, which is the second-most in the league. Additionally, the Grizzlies are sixth in the NBA in field goal percentage, 10th in three-point percentage, first in free throws attempted per game, second in offensive rebounds per game, and sixth in assists. Their offensive play has led them the entire season, and this game should not be any different. If the Grizzlies continue to score, they will be able to cover the spread Monday night.

Memphis has won four of their last five games. Their one loss came against a very good Cleveland Cavaliers team. In their last five, the Grizzlies have been able to continue their solid scoring. They have put up at least 120 points in four of those last five, and they are shooting 47.6 percent from the floor. The Grizzlies rely on their offensive play to win games, and it would not be surprising to see them have another great game on that end of the floor. If they do, Memphis will cover the spread.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings were able to keep pace with the explosive Grizzlies offense in their last matchup. Sacramento put up 138 points in a five-point win back in January. In the game, the Kings shot 49.9 percent from the field. More impressively, Sacramento knocked down 21 threes on 47 attempts. They also turned the ball over less than 10 times. The Kings could do no wrong in their last matchup with Memphis, and they will have to have a similar game. If Sacramento can find a way to keep up offensively, they will cover this spread.

The Grizzlies sacrifice some defense for offense. On the year, Memphis has allowed the seventh-most points per game, and the sixth-most shots attempted. Their fast paced offense gets them in trouble at times, which is why they might have some struggles. Additionally, the Grizzlies allow the ninth-most threes made per game on the season. The Kings have to take advantage of this. When they score at least 115 points, they have a record of 24-11. If Sacramento can get to that point total Monday night, they are going to cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Kings Prediction & Pick

This could be a close game. The Kings are the home team, and Memphis is a bit worse when playing on the road. Along with that, Ja Morant has already been ruled out of this game. With Morant out, the Kings are the favorites to win. The Kings have their core group of players healthy and ready to go in this one. I will take the Kings to beat the Grizzlies straight up at home Monday night.

Final Grizzlies-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-138)