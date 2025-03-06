ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The injury-plagued Mavericks host the Grizzlies in a battle of depleted rosters on Friday. Memphis will be without their defensive anchor Jaren Jackson Jr., sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Dallas, reeling from Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL tear, is also missing Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II. The Grizzlies, clinging to the West's 4th seed, will rely heavily on Desmond Bane and Ja Morant to fill the scoring void. For Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie steps into a crucial role as primary playmaker. With both teams' defensive cornerstones absent, expect a high-scoring affair. The Mavericks' depth will be severely tested, potentially opening opportunities for young players like GG Jackson to make an impact.

Here are the Grizzlies-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Mavericks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -430

Dallas Mavericks: +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to not only beat but also cover the spread against the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming Friday matchup. Despite their recent struggles, losing four straight games, the Grizzlies remain a formidable offensive force, leading the league with an impressive 123.3 points per game. This high-powered offense, coupled with their ability to create second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounds, gives them a significant edge over a Mavericks team that's reeling from the loss of Kyrie Irving to a season-ending ACL tear. The Grizzlies' offensive prowess is further bolstered by their league-leading free throw attempts per game, which could prove crucial in a close contest.

While the Grizzlies have faced defensive challenges recently, allowing 124.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, they're up against a Mavericks squad that's suddenly without its second-best player and primary ball-handler. Dallas, now forced to rely heavily on a makeshift lineup, will struggle to match Memphis' offensive output and defensive intensity. With the Mavericks in disarray and the Grizzlies hungry to snap their losing streak, expect Memphis to not only win but also cover the spread in what should be a statement game for a team looking to solidify its playoff position.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite facing significant adversity with injuries to key players, the Dallas Mavericks are poised to not only beat but also cover the spread against the Memphis Grizzlies in their upcoming Friday matchup. The Mavericks, playing on their home court at the American Airlines Center, will be fueled by a combination of desperation and determination as they fight to maintain their position in the Western Conference playoff race. While the loss of Kyrie Irving to a season-ending ACL tear is undoubtedly a blow, it has created opportunities for other players to step up. Klay Thompson, who recently scored 28 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, is finding his rhythm and could be primed for another big performance. Additionally, the Mavericks' resilience in the face of adversity, as evidenced by their recent competitive games despite a depleted roster, demonstrates their ability to rally and exceed expectations.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are struggling with their own issues, having lost four straight games and allowing an average of 124.9 points in their last 10 outings. This defensive vulnerability plays right into the hands of a Mavericks team that will be hungry to prove themselves. Moreover, the potential absence or limited play of key Grizzlies player Jaren Jackson Jr. could further tilt the scales in Dallas' favor. With the Mavericks' backs against the wall and their home crowd behind them, expect them to come out with an intensity and focus that will catch the Grizzlies off guard. The combination of Dallas' desperation, Memphis' recent struggles, and the home-court advantage should propel the Mavericks to a statement win that covers the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

In this high-stakes matchup, expect a closely contested battle between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. While Memphis boasts a potent offense, their recent defensive struggles could prove costly. Dallas, despite key injuries, will be motivated by their home crowd and the urgency to maintain playoff positioning. Luka Doncic is likely to have a standout performance, potentially offsetting the Grizzlies' offensive firepower. The game's outcome may hinge on the availability and effectiveness of Ja Morant for Memphis. Ultimately, the Grizzlies at full strength, if Ja Morant is active, should get past the short-handed Mavericks covering the spread on the road Friday night.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -9.5 (-108), Over 238.5 (-110)