It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels have offered a lot of plot twists in an up-and-down trajectory this season. The Halos looked bad in Chicago against the White Sox, even though they won two of three in that series. They looked better in St. Louis. They got shelled in Friday's first game of this weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians but then came roaring back and unleashed an offensive barrage against the Guardians to win on Saturday. Now we arrive at the rubber match in this series on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim.

Guardians-Angels Projected Starters

Luis Ortiz vs. Tyler Anderson

Luis Ortiz (0-1) started his season by getting shelled in San Diego against the Padres. No, it wasn't a good way to begin 2025, but the Padres are a wagon, and a lot of good pitchers are going to have a tough time against that batting order. Ortiz now faces a much less imposing Angel lineup. If he is the pitcher the Guardians think he is, he will get back on the beam and pitch well in this game, setting the table for a high-quality 2025 campaign in Cleveland.

Last Start: March 31 at San Diego Padres — 4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 2 K

Tyler Anderson (0-0) was okay in his season debut last week against the Cardinals. He wasn't terrible, but he did give up two home runs, which is cause for concern. He walked a few hitters as well and generally allowed a lot of traffic on the bases. He was fortunate to limit damage to the extent that he did. He needs to be a lot sharper in this game in order to get into a rhythm and give the Angels confidence that they can count on him in 2025.

Last Start: March 31 at St Louis Cardinals — 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Here are the Guardians-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Angels Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -116

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How to Watch Guardians vs Angels

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Guardians) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Ortiz showed a lot of promise and potential last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a live arm and a high ceiling. We should not take too much from his bad first start against the San Diego Padres, reiterating the point that San Diego is going to mash a lot of good pitchers this year. The Padres look like a World Series contender. A pitcher getting roughed up by that batting order is not cause for alarm. Ortiz has a much, much more favorable matchup against the Angels. He should be able to contain the Halos and set the table for a Cleveland win.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have a healthy Mike Trout, who is banging out homers — he did on Saturday, at any rate. The Angels' bats were struggling in the first few games of the season but have noticeably heated up in recent games. The Angels can get to a struggling Luis Ortiz and outscore the Guardians here.

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are the better team. They are coming off a loss. It's really that simple. They are in a great bounce-back spot. Ride with Cleveland here.

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick: Guardians moneyline