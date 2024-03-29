ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians get set for game two of their opening series as they face the Oakland Athletics. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Athletics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Guardians opened their season in style in game one. Shane Bieber got the nod to be the opening-day starter, and he impressed. He would go six innings, giving up just four hits, and striking out 11 batters in a winning effort. Further, Bieber issued just one walk in the game. When he was done, the bullpen did their job as well. They went three innings, giving up no hits, or walks, and striking out two. The offense for the Guardians also had a solid night. They had 11 hits on the right, with six different players driving in runs as the Guaridns won 8-0.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Athletics Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -134

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: BSGL/NBCSCA/ MLB.TV

TV: BSGL/NBCSCA/ MLB.TV

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians will be sending Logan Allen to the hill for this game. Last year he was 7-8 on the year with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. It was a solid first season in the majors, in which he showed the ability to strike out batters and take control of the game. He struck out eight batters in each of his first two starts last year. Allen also faced the Athletics once last year. In that game, he went four innings, giving up just two hits while striking out five. He did not give up a run and the Guardians took the win.

At the plate, the Guardians were great in the first game. They went 5-12 with runners in scoring position and left just seven guys on base. DH David Fry had a solid first game of the year. He went 3-4 with an RBI and scored two runs in the game. Further, Josh Narylor went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk, while, Steven Kwan set the tables with a 1-5 performance from the lead-off spot. Overall, all nine batters who came to the plate reached base one in the game. Only Ramon Laureano did not have a hit in the game. but he did have a walk while striking out twice from the three spots in the lineup. Another major bright spot was the extra-base hits. While the Guardians did not have a home run, four players had doubles, while Jose Ramirez had a triple. That would lead to him going 1-5 with an RBI and a run scored as well.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics will be sending Ross Stripling to the mound in this one. He was 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA last year. That was as a member of the San Francisco Giants. He had 11 starts last year and 22 total appearances. He did not face the Guardians last year, but players currently on the Guardians are a lifetime .346 batting against Stripling, with a home run and three RBIs in 26 at-bats.

For the Athletics to get the win in this one, it has to start with getting on base. The Athletics got on base just five times in the first game of the series. They left four runners on base, grounded into one double play, and went 0-1 with runners in scoring position. JJ Belday was the bright spot in the lineup. He went 2-4 with the only extra-base hit of the night, a double. He would be stranded on second though as Brent Rooker failed to bring him home. Rooker struggled in the first game of the series. He was 0-4 with three strikeouts, including leaving players on base twice. Plate patience will also be needed in this one. The Athletics managed just one walk in the game, and that was from Lawrence Butler. Meanwhile, they struck out 13 times. Beyond Rooker striking out three times, Ryan Noda and Zack Gelof both struck out twice in the game.

Final Guardians-Athletics Prediction & Pick

For the Athletica to win this game, Ross Stripling will have to be great. While Stripling did not face the Guardians last year, he has faced guys on this roster before. Those players hit well against him. Further, the Guardians hit well in the first game of the series, while the Athletics struggled. Now, the Athletics will have to face Logan Allen, who is another solid pitcher. While he may not strike as many guys out as Bieber, he will have a quality game in this one. Take the Guardians to win, and if you want better odds, take them on the spread as well.

Final Guardians-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-134)