The Cleveland Guardians head north of the border as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Guardians come into Thursday at 17-13 on the year, which places them in second place in the AL Central. They dropped the first game of their series with the Twins, but would win game two 2-1 and then game three 4-2. The Guardians and the Twins will play the final game of their series on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 14-16 heading into Thursday, which places them in fourth in the AL East. They dropped their first game with the Boston Red Sox, 10-2. They would then win game two 7-6. The Red Sox and Blue Jays play game three of the series on Thursday.

Guardians-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Logan Allen vs. Chris Bassitt

Logan Allen (1-2) with a 4.21 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.

Last Start: Allen went just 4.1 innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out just two batters and give up seven runs. He would take the loss to the Red Sox.

Away Splits: He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Chris Bassitt (2-2) with a 2.62 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Last Start: Bassitt went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would strike out five, but also give up four runs and take the loss to the New York Yankees.

Home Splits: Allen is 2-0 at home with a 0.82 ERA and a .256 opponent batting average.

Here are the Guardians-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Blue Jays Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +124

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: CLEG/SN1

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo has led the way this year. He is hitting just .220 but with a .315 OBP. Manzardo has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 19 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .322 with a .370 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez has been solid this year. He is hitting .264 this year with a .317 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Arias is hitting well. He is hitting .364 with a .313 OBP. He has 2 doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Carlos Santana has also been solid this year. He is hitting .219 with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, and 12 runs scored this year.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays have been led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .268 with six doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Further, George Springer is also hitting well. He is hitting .306 with a .406 OBP. He has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, 12 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

Also hitting well is Bo Bichette. Bichette is hitting .295 with a .328 OBP. He has nine doubles, 13 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Alejandro Kirk is hitting .239 this year, what a .269 OBP. He has three doubles, two home runs, ten RBIS, and five runs scored this year.

Final Guardians-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Logan Allen has been hit or miss this year. He has two starts in which he has given up four or more runs, including giving up seven runs last time out. Still, in his other three starts, he has pitched 16 innings, giving up just two runs, with only one of them being earned. Allen has also pitched well against the Orioles. Current Orioles are 6-31 lifetime against Allen, with a double, a triple, a home run, and two RBIs. Gunnar Henderson is 2-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a walk against Allen.

Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt started the season strong. He gave up just two runs over 23.1 innings in his first four starts. Since then, he has given up eight runs over 11 innings of work. Still, both of those starts were on the road. Bassitt has given up just one run at home this year. Still, the current members of the Guardians have hit well against Bassitt. They are 8-20 with three home runs and four RBIs. Carlos Santana is 3-11 with a double, two home runs, three RBIs, and three walks. Further, Bo Naylor is one for one with a home run. The Guardians are hitting well and will continue to do so in this game. Take the Guardians here.

Final Guardians-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (+124)