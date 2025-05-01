ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Blue Jays.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have both endured a volatile first month of the 2025 MLB season. Now they begin the month of May aiming for stability and consistency. Boston started the season horribly, then surged for a brief period of time, then stalled out. The Blue Jays were 12-8 through their first 20 games but have been horrible in their last 10 games, losing eight of them. Both teams are searching for a reliable, steady identity in which they can solidify a favorable place in the American League wild card race and not surrender it as the season goes along. This game is the rubber match of this three-game series in Toronto, so there's an undeniable degree of value attached to this first game of May.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs Jose Berrios

Tanner Houck (0-2) has a 7.58 ERA entering the month of May. He has been bad so far this season, which means that if Boston is going to make a strong postseason push, Houck has to get right and steady the ship. Teams have frequently jumped on him in the first few innings of a game. Houck has to be able to get through the first three innings unscathed. If he can do that, he might be able to turn around his season and give the Red Sox the improved pitching they acutely need.

Last Start: April 26 at Cleveland Guardians — 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Road Splits: 4 starts, 17 IP, 30 H, 23 R, 5 HR, 8 BB, 15 K

Jose Berrios (1-1) has a 4.24 ERA entering May. He was very good in his last outing against the Yankees, but the longstanding reality of Jose Berrios is that while he's great when locked in and on top of his game, he unravels when things go wrong. The Blue Jays need Berrios to be a consistent pitcher who might not always dominate, but will regularly give Toronto six strong innings instead of stepping into a pothole and giving up five runs in four innings once every three starts.

Last Start: April 25 at New York Yankees — 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 16 2/3 IP, 17 H, 11 R, 4 HR, 9 BB, 16 K

Here are the Red Sox-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/4:07 p.m. PT

TV: NESN (Red Sox) | Sportsnet (Blue Jays)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have scored at least six runs in each of the first two games of this series in Toronto. Their bats have figured out Blue Jay pitching, and that momentum should carry into this game. Boston got shut down by Toronto a few weeks ago in Fenway Park. This series has been dramatically different, and it should help Boston win.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Berrios against Tanner Houck is a pitching mismatch in favor of the Jays. Toronto has one of its proven veteran starters up against the Red Sox starter who has struggled to a considerable degree this season. Houck has talent, but it's hard to expect him to deliver a great start at this point.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup favors Toronto, but both teams have been largely unreliable this season. Wait for a live play.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays moneyline