It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Hawaii UC San Diego prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Hawaii UC San Diego.

The UC San Diego Tritons have been one of the special and inspiring stories in college basketball this season. Earlier this decade (the 2020s), the Tritons were a Division II college basketball school. They have been working and striving to go from the smallest levels of competition all the way to the big time in Division I ball. Now they are leading the Big West Conference under coach Eric Olen, who has become a revelation in college basketball coaching circles and has, without question, been one of the 10 best coaches in the sport this season. No top-10 list can possibly exclude him in a grouping which includes Rick Pitino, Bruce Pearl, Todd Golden, Dusty May, Greg Gard, Pat Kelsey, Dennis Gates, and a few others.

UC San Diego can taste that conference title, but there's plenty of work left to do with two weeks remaining in the Big West regular season. UCSD leads UC Irvine for the Big West title by one game. UC San Diego is two games ahead of Cal State Northridge and 2.5 games up over UC Riverside. Four teams have been ahead of the rest in the Big West this season, and UC San Diego leads that four-team grouping as teams jockey for position down the stretch.

UC San Diego has a few very tough tests left on the slate, but this is a game the Tritons should be able to handle against Hawaii, which is under .500 in Big West play. UCSD knows that championship seasons are built on winning the games a team is supposed to win. Not losing focus near the finish line is so centrally important for the Tritons, as they try to make history and break through in their new Division I league.

Here are the Hawaii-UC San Diego College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Hawaii-UC San Diego Odds

Hawaii: +15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1060

UC San Diego: -15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2300

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch Hawaii vs UC San Diego

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge. UCSD will succumb to human nature in the sense that it won't devote maximum intensity to this game. It is simply a fact of life and competition that most of the time, teams just won't play every game with the same level of ferocity and emotional investment. Every day simply isn't the same, and the exact nature of performance isn't replicated all the time. This is a natural spot in which UC San Diego will downshift and do just enough to win the game without going full-throttle and trying to win by 20. The Tritons will win the game but will coast home to an 11-point win which will enable Hawaii to cover the spread.

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC San Diego has not only been winning, but it has been winning by a lot of double-digit margins, and in some cases, by close to 20 points. That's why UCSD is such a huge favorite. When a team is able to win a lot of games by 18 or more points in recent weeks, as the Tritons have done, it's logical to favor them by at least 16 points. That has not proved to be a problem for the Tritons. They are up for the task of winning by more than 15 and cashing another spread bet.

Final Hawaii-UC San Diego Prediction & Pick

UCSD has earned the benefit of the doubt here. Take the Tritons despite the large spread.

Final Hawaii-UC San Diego Prediction & Pick: UC San Diego -15.5