The Atlanta Hawks hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hawks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Grizzlies Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +215

Memphis Grizzlies: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 250.5 (-110)

Under: 250.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta has to take advantage of the Grizzlies poor play lately. Memphis has lost three of their last four games, and their defense has been extremely subpar. In those four games, the Grizzlies have allowed 130.3 points per game. This includes allowing 148 points against the Phoenix Suns, and 129 points against the San Antonio Spurs. That type of defense makes it very hard to win games, and even harder to cover any type of spread as favorites. If the Hawks can take advantage of the lack of defense from Memphis, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Atlanta needs Trae Young to have one of his best games Monday night. He is probable with an achilles injury, so he should be on the court. He was inactive in the first matchup, and the Hawks felt his absence in the worst way. Young leads the team with 23.8 points and 11.4 assists per game. In fact, Young leads the entire NBA in assists. However, the 26-year-old struggles to shoot well. He scores because he takes a lot of shots. The Hawks will need their point guard to be more efficient from the field if they are going to cover the spread.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis are the best scoring team in the NBA. They average 123.2 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Along with that, the Grizzlies knock down 36.8 percent for their three-point attempts. Additionally, they get to the charity stripe the most of any team in the NBA. Memphis scores from all levels, and that has a great chance to continue Monday night. If they can continue to be a solid offensive team, the Grizzlies will win this game with ease.

The Hawks are a bad defensive team. In fact, Atlanta allows the third-most points per game at 119.5 points. The Hawks also allow the second-highest field goal percentage, third-highest three-point percentage, and sixth-highest assists per game. The assists are relevant because it means the Hawks have a lot of trouble shifting and getting to the open player on defense. Memphis has to take advantage of this. If they can have good ball movement, they are going to get open shots. All the Grizzlies have to is knock them down.

The Grizzlies have already beaten the Hawks this season. They blew out the Hawks by 16 points in the win. In the game, Memphis was able to put up 128 points. The team shot over 50 percent from the field, they knocked down 18 threes, and they collected 35 assists. The Grizzlies did all of that with Ja Morant off the court. Now, Morant is questionable Monday night, but they did not need him in the first matchup, and they will not need him in this one.

Final Hawks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are the better team, and that is going to be the case Monday night. I will take the Grizzlies to cover the spread at home.

Final Hawks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -7 (-108)