The Atlanta Hawks will travel to Central Florida on Monday to face the Orlando Magic. It will be a showdown at Amway Arena as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Hawks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Hawks are 72-63 in head-to-head battles with the Magic. Additionally, the Hawks are 6-4 against the Magic over the past 10 games, including 3-2 over the last five games at Amway Arena. This will be the first showdown between the Hawks and Magic this season.

Here are the Hawks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Magic Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Orlando Magic: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Florida and FanDuel Sports South

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks are hanging around, sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, attempting to stay around. So far, they are doing just enough to be in the picture but could use more consistency. Trae Young dominated the Washington Wizards on Saturday and has done a great job of keeping his team in the race. Remarkably, he went off for 35 points, carrying the Hawks on his back as they attempted to hold down the Wizards.

Jalen Johnson is dealing with a shoulder injury, which has opened up some opportunities for rookie Zaccharie Risacher, who had 18 points against the Wizards on Saturday. Risacher has been playing well lately and will attempt to step up his game as he goes head-to-head with Franz Wagner in an anticipated battle. Overall, this will be a great test for the rookie as he faces one of the best young stars in the association.

The Hawks shoot the ball well at times but can be inconsistent. Furthermore, they are not that great at the charity stripe. Fixing those issues could solve a litany of issues as they try to take down the Magic. Their ability on the boards gives them credence, as the Hawks rank eighth in rebounds. But the Hawks also have to cut down on their turnovers, as they are 26th in the league. Likewise, they must continue to be efficient on defense, as the Hawks rank ninth in blocked shots.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Young can continue shooting the ball well. Then, they must play clean basketball and win the board battle while also smoothing the Magic on defense.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jalen Suggs did not play on Saturday and might be doubtful in this one. Alarmingly, it nearly cost them as they edged out the San Antonio Spurs 112-111, barely surviving them. The Magic still have two of their weapons at their disposal, as Wagner and Paolo Banchero both played well in the win.

The Magic don't shoot the rock well, ranking near the bottom of the league. However, there have been some good moments. Wagner recently tied a franchise record, displaying how good he could be when rolling on all cylinders. Significantly, Wagner is the best player on this team and brings so much depth when he plays. Expect Wagner to be the force that powers this offense. Then, expect Banchero to do more. Banchero was not great in the first half of the win over the Spurs. Yet, he came around and delivered a strong second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6 for 14 from the floor.

The Magic will have to contain Young. Ultimately, success will come from playing hard against the superstar and forcing him to defer to teammates. The Magic have the talent advantage and will look to employ the matchup advantages.

The Magic will cover the spread if Wagner can dominate all over the court while Banchero plays more consistent basketball. Then, they must prevent Young from doing any real damage.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are 25-28 against the spread, while the Magic are 24-29-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Hawks are 14-14 against the spread on the road, while the Magic are 14-10-1 against the spread at home. The Hawks are 17-14 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are 19-16 against the spread when facing the East.

The Hawks are attempting to move up in the standings, as the Magic are only a half-game behind them. Subsequently, I think they will find ways to keep themselves in this game, as the Magic have not had the same energy this season. Expect the Hawks to keep this one close and cover the spread on the road.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-110)