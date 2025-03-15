ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this upcoming cross-conference meeting between two swuads for the first time. The Miami Heat will visit the Memphis Grizzlies as both teams trend in opposite directions. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference after most recently losing 119-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers. They've lost five consecutive games and will have to play Boston at home before hitting the road to Memphis for this game as the betting underdogs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference, trailing Oklahoma City by 12 games. They've won four consecutive games over the Mavs, Pelicans, Suns, and Jazz before facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They'll come into this first meeting with Miami as the home betting favorites.

Here are the Heat-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Grizzlies Odds

Miami Heat: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +260

Memphis Grizzlies: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Sun, FanDuel Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat have been sliding with just three wins over their last 10 games. They were dealt a huge blow in learning Nikola Jovic may be out for the remainder of the season and the loss of Jimmy Butler to trade certainly hasn't helped their cause. Alec Burks will also sit their game against the Celtics, so there will be more pressure on their starting unit to get the job done and fight for a win. Luckily, rookie Kel'el Ware has been blossoming before their eyes, perfectly complementing Bam Adebayo at the four-spot with his size and athletic rebounding.

Wiggins with 11 points in the quarter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/quXARB1y2u — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet



New addition Andrew Wiggins has also been playing well since joining his new squad as he totaled 19 and 22 points in his last two games. Tyler Herro will have to continue shooting the ball at a high clip as the rest of the team will need to produce if they want to keep up with the second-highest scoring team in the NBA. Luckily, their efforts down low with Ware and Adebayo could give them a solid matchup against a Grizzlies' team that could potential be without Jaren Jackson Jr.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are proving their brass as one of the NBA's best teams with Ja Morant doing more than enough to carry this team without Jaren Jackson Jr. out on the floor. He's “questionable” to play against the Cavaliers and his status is still unclear for this game. Luckily, Zach Edey has done more than enough in filling the roll as he's truly becoming a force in the paint on both ends of the floor. His touch around the rim is improving with each passing start and he's becoming a reliable offensive option with his hook shot in the paint.

🎥 #GotItMoment from our win over the Jazz last night 😮‍💨 Presented by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/4vgBKv8T0I — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet



A big part of the Grizzlies' success this season has been the production from their bench players, especially at the guard spot with Luke Kennard and Scottie Pippen Jr. Kennard is coming off a season-high 30 points in their last game as he shot a scorching 7-9 from behind the arc. He's been one of the NBA's most efficient three-point shooters over the last season and given the opportunity, he can clearly make all the difference for this team as they loom closer to the postseason.

Final Heat-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting matchup for these two teams as they see each other for the first time this season. The Heat are on a bit of a skid right now while the Memphis Grizzlies have managed four-straight wins. The Heat are just 9-20 as underdogs this season while the Grizzlies are an impressive 34-11 as the betting favorites.

Still, the Heat have great talent in the paint and it'll be interesting to see how they contend with the strong rebounding of the Grizzlies. The key matchup down low will be between Kel'el Ware and Zach Edey as both men have made names for themselves as sure-handed rebounders. The Grizzlies are likely to push the pace in transition throughout this one while the Heat are more likely to try their luck from three.

Ultimately, the Grizzlies are playing at a much more efficient clip and their bench scoring has made all the difference during their recent games. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to grab the win and cover the spread.

Final Heat-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -7.5 (-112)