Purdue kicks off their tournament as they face High Point. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a High Point-Purdue prediction and pick.

High Point was 29-5 this year, and 14-2 in Big South play. That earned them the top seed in the Big South tournament. They would defeat Gardner-Webb and Radford on the way to the finals against Winthrop. High Point would struggle early in the game and would be down by ten going into the second half. Still, they would dominate the second half, taking the lead with just under nine minutes to go, and then winning the game 81-69.

Meanwhile, Purdue was 22-11 in the regular season, and 13-7 in conference play. They would earn the six seed in the conference tournament. After a first-round bye, Purdue would defeat USC. They would then face Michigan in the quarter finals. Michigan took the lead just three minutes into the game, and would never hand it back. They would lead by just four at the end of the first half, but Michigan was dominant in the second half, defeating Purdue 86-68.

Why High Point Will Cover The Spread/Win

High Point is ranked 84th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 227th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. High Point has scored well this year. They are 17th in the nation in points per game while sitting sixth in shooting efficiency this year. High Point has also shot well from behind the arc, sitting 51st in the nation in three-point percentage. Finally, they have gotten to the line well this year, sitting 27th in the nation in made free throws per game this year.

Kezza Giffa leads the way for High Point. He comes in scoring 14.8 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Kimani Hamilton. Hamilton is scoring 13.4 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and one steal per game. Finally, Juslin Bodo Bodo has bee great on the glass, coming in with 8.4 rebounds per game while adding 5.3 points per game and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

D'Maurian Williams leads the backcourt. He comes in with 13.5 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Bobby Pettiford leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 3.4 assists per game while adding 8.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds per game this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is ranked 19th in KenPom's current rankings. They are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 63rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 62nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 12th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 34th in the nation in assists per game this season, while sitting 16th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Purdue has also shot well from three, sitting tenth in the nation in three-point percentage.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the way for Purdue this year. Kaufman-Renn leads the team in both scoring and rebounds. He comes into the game with 20.2 points per game this year while adding 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this year. Meanwhile, Braeden Smith leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes into the game with 8.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He is also scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fletcher Loyer has also been solid this year. He comes in with 13.8 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Finally, C.J. Cox is scoring 5.9 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds per game this year.

Final High Point-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Both teams in this game have scored well this year. They both have solid offensive units and shoot efficiently. Still, High Point has been solid on defense as well. They are 113th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 104th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Purdue is 136th in the nation in opponent points per game but is 243rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, High Point is 51st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 164th in defensive rebounding percentage. Purdue is 131st in offensive rebounding percentage and 244th in defensive rebounding percentage. Take High Point to cover in this one.

Final High Point-Purdue Prediction & Pick: High Point +7.5 (-105)