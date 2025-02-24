ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Charlotte Hornets travel across the country to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hornets-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hornets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Kings Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Sacramento Kings: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, NBC Sports California

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Charlotte has got to find a way to put up some points Monday night. The good news is the Kings have not been good on the defensive end of the court in their last two games. The New Orleans Pelicans scored 140 points against the Kings, and they are not a good offensive team. The Golden State Warriors put up 132 points a game later. Sacramento is clearly struggling to defend, and the Hornets have to take advantage of that. If they can put up at least 115 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread Monday night.

LaMelo Ball is the best player on the Hornets, there is no question about it. However, Miles Bridges has been playing some great basketball. Bridges is scoring 22.6 points per game in the last 10 games while also grabbing 8.1 rebounds. Both of those numbers are higher than his season average. Additionally, the 26-year-old has scored at least 24 points in six of those 10 games while breaking 30 twice. He is the key for the Hornets in this game, and if he plays well, Charlotte will cover the spread.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sacramento, as mentioned, has struggled on the defensive end of the court in the last few games. However, they are playing the Hornets, and they are not a team known for their scoring. Charlotte has put up the third-fewest points per game this season, and they have the lowest field goal percentage. With that, the Hornets have the fourth-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA, the third-fewest free throws attempted per game, and the ninth-most turnovers. The Kings should not have any problems holding the Hornets to a lower score in this game, which would help them cover the spread.

The Hornets have not played well defensively, either. In their last two games, Charlotte has allowed 129 points at the Denver Nuggets and 141 points at the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets are good, but Portland is not great. Sacramento has to take advantage of this poor defense. When the Kings put up at least 115 points this season, they are 20-11. That means when they score less than that, they are 8-17. Sacramento should not have any trouble putting up 115 points in this game. If they can get there, they will have a good chance to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Hornets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings are clearly the better team. They are not playing like it lately, but they are better. With that said, I am expecting the Kings to not only put up points, but play some better defense, as well. Because of that, I like the Kings to cover the spread and beat the Hornets by a good amount.

Final Hornets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -11 (-110)