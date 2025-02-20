ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Denver Nuggets Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets are coming off a win Wednesday night. They were able to beat a new and improved Los Angeles Lakers team in the first game out of the All-Star break. Impressively, Charlotte held the Lakers to just 97 points in the win. The Lakers shot 41.1 percent from the field and under 30 percent from three-point range. Additionally, Los Angeles shot just 12 free throws. This is the kind of defense the Hornets have to play against the Nuggets. If Charlotte can have a decent defensive game, they will cover the spread.

In the first game against the Nuggets, the Hornets allowed just 107 points. They lost by three points. However, their defense stood strong by allowing Denver to shoot just 46.6 percent from the floor. More impressively, Charlotte allowed just seven threes to drop on 37 attempts from Denver. That comes out to 18.9 percent from deep. Now, the Hornets did allow 20 free throws, which is not bad, but it is also the reason they lost the game. If the Hornets can have a similar defensive game without fouling as much, they will be able to keep this game closer.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver enters this game on an eight-game winning streak. The Nuggets have been unstoppable in those eight wins. They are averaging 128.1 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Along with that, the Nuggets are averaging 33.4 assists per game during their winning streak. They are dishing the ball well, and hitting their shots. Charlotte is actually a pretty good defensive team, so the Nuggets have to keep up this play. If they can continue to play as they were before the All-Star break, Denver will cover the spread.

The Hornets are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA. Charlotte scores just 106.1 points per game, which is the third-worst in the NBA. Furthermore, the Hornets have the lowest field goal percentage, fourth-lowest three-point percentage, and the third-lowest free throws attempted per game. Denver has been playing better defense during their winning streak, and they should be able to have a great game against the Hornets. With Charlotte's lack of scoring, it is not hard to see why the Nuggets are such big favorites Thursday night.

Final Hornets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are on a long winning streak. However, it will be interesting to see how Denver comes out after a week off of playing together. The All-Star break can give teams the rest they need, but it can also take teams out of their groove. The Nuggets have to make sure that does not happen. I think they will do just that, though. With Nikola Jokic on the team, I expect the Nuggets to continue putting up points, and I do not think the Hornets will have a good offensive game. I will take Denver to cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -16 (-110)