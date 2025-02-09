ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Charlotte Hornets will battle the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. It will be a throwdown in Motown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Hornets-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Hornets lead the head-to-head series 66-65. Additionally, the Pistons are 6-4 over their past 10 games and 5-0 over the past five games in Detroit. The Hornets will attempt to win the season series, while the Pistons attempt to earn a split. So far, the home team has won every game.

Here are the Hornets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Pistons Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +350

Detroit Pistons: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Detroit and FanDuel Sports South

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

LaMelo Ball returned on Friday for their showdown with the San Antonio Spurs. Significantly, having him back only helps the Hornets as they attempt to keep themselves competitive. The Hornets also might have Dalton Knecht, who they acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Hornets beat the Pistons in November, they started things off by building a 33-27 lead after one quarter and a 63-59 advantage at halftime. The Hornets built the lead to 93-79 by the end of the third quarter. Unfortunately, they blew the lead, which forced overtime. The Hornets finished things off and won the game in overtime.

Brandon Miller led the way in that game with 38 points while shooting 15 for 26, including 8 for 12 from the three-point line. Sadly, he will not play in this game, but getting Ball back can help. Ball had 35 points while shooting 12 for 17 from the floor last time. Furthermore, Miles Bridges will get a chance to make an impact in this one.

The Hornets shot the ball well last time, hitting 47.3 percent of their field, including 45.5 percent from the triples. Somehow, they won the game despite losing the board battle 56-43 and allowing 21 offensive rebounds. The Hornets had 12 steals and blocked five shots. However, they must cut down on the turnovers after throwing it away 15 times.

The Hornets will cover the spread if Ball and Bridges can both hit their shots and play consistent basketball. Then, they need to defend the rim and not allow the Pistons to muscle them over.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons beat the Philadelphia 76ers without Cade Cunningham on Friday. That showed something completely different from last season when the Pistons would have fallen apart. Instead, the Pistons persevered and managed to win without their best player. The Pistons might be without him again as he nurses an ankle injury. Ultimately, the Pistons will look to start faster this time.

When the Pistons beat the Hornets, they did it despite falling behind 65-52 at halftime. Then, they clamped down and had an amazing third quarter while limiting the Hornets on defense. Tobias Harris finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9 for 16, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Also, Cunningham was one of the few solid players in their win, scoring 18 points. Malik Beasley added 12 points off the bench.

The Pistons shot 41.9 percent from the floor, including 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they won despite hitting just 61.5 percent from the free-throw line. The Pistons held the Hornets to 41.3 percent from the field, including 30 percent from the three-point line. The Pistons won the board battle 51-45, including 14 on offense. Likewise, they had 13 steals and blocked seven shots.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances and hit their shots from mid-range. Then, they need to win the board battle and prevent Ball from going nuts on them and forcing the superstar to defer to teammates.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are 26-21-2 against the spread, while the Pistons are 27-23-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Hornets are 19-9-1 against the spread on the road, while the Pistons are 12-13-1 against the spread at home. The Hornets are 18-16 against the spread when facing the conference, while the Pistons are 19-18-1 against the spread when facing the conference.

The Hornets are still battered, even if Ball plays. Amazingly, all three of these games have been ridiculously close, with the average margin of victory being by 2.33 points. Because of that, I expect the Hornets to keep it close, not letting the Pistons get away from them. This will be a battle to the end, with the Hornets covering the spread and making it an exciting game in the end.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets: +9.5 (-108)