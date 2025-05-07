ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals look to even the series as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Hurricanes-Capitals Game 2 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was a tight and low-scoring game. After a scoreless first period, Aliaksei Protas scored his first goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0. Still, halfway through the third period, Logan Stankoven scored to tie the game. This would lead to overtime. In overtime, Jaccob Slavin scored to win the game for the Hurricanes. Logan Thompson stopped 31 of 33 shots, but still took the loss to the Hurricanes.

Here are the Hurricanes-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Capitals Game 2 Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -134

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Capitals Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho led the team in points and assists this year. Aho finished the regular season with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. He has three goals and five assists in the playoffs. Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov join Aho on the top line. Blake had just 17 goals and 17 assists this year, but has a goal and three assists in the playoffs. Svechnikov finished the regular season with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Svechnikov also has five goals and assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis leads the third line. Jarvis was second on the team in points, having 32 goals and 35 assists during the regular season. Jarvis has two goals and three assists in the playoffs. Further, Logan Stankoven has been solid in the playoffs from the second line, having three goals and an assist. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He had seven goals and 38 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points. Gostisbehere has a goal and three assists so far in the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in the goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-8-1 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Andersen is 4-1 in the playoffs with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. He was great in game one, stopping 13 of 14 shots, taking the win over the Capitals.

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was the team leader in goals this year, finishing the year with 44 goals and 29 assists. Ovechkin had 14 goals and eight assists this year on the power play. He has four goals and an assist in the playoffs. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome led the team in assists and points, finishing the regular season with 29 goals and 53 assists. He also had nine goals and 25 assists on the power play. Strome has two goals and seven assists in the playoffs.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing with 20 goals and 46 assists this year. Dubois has two assists in the playoffs. McMichael finished the regular season with 26 goals and 31 assists. McMichael has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson finished the regular season with 33 goals and 32 assists, plus now has two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in the goal for the Capitals in this one. He was 31-6-6 this past year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has a .926 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. One major reason is the shot disparity from game one. The Hurricanes took 33 shots on goal, with two of them going in. Meanwhile, the Capitals had just 14 shots, with their one goal. Still, this nearly 20-shot difference happened in game one of the series with the Devils as well, when Carolina shot 45 times to New Jersey's 24. In the next game of the series, it was just a two-shot difference. Washington will need to make the same adjustment the Devils did in game two of the series.

The difference between the Devils and Capitals is having Logan Thompson in goal. He has been above .935 in save percentage in four of his six games so far in the playoffs. With how well he is playing, if the Capitals can limit some more shots, they will get the win here.

Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+112)