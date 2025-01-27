ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to take on the New York Rangers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hurricanes-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Rangers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG Networks

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes just had a win streak snapped with a loss against the New York Islanders. Still, Carolina is playing good hockey right now. In their last five games, the Hurricanes are averaging 3.60 goals per game. They have a shot percentage of 10.9 in those five games, and the Hurricanes are taking 33.0 shots per game. The Rangers will give up some goals as they allow over three per game. Carolina can be expected to reach three goals in this game. In fact, when Carolina scores at least three goals, they are 28-4-2. If the Hurricanes reach three goals, they will be able to win this game.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov in goal Tuesday night. He is the main goalie for the Hurricanes, and he is having a great season. Kochetkov has 18 wins, and his save percentage is over .900. Along with that, Kochetkov ranks 11th in the NHL as he allows 2.48 goals per game. The rookie goalie is allowing just 2.37 goals per game this month, and he has not allowed more than three goals in any of those games. If Kochetkov can have another good game in net, the Hurricanes will be able to win this game on the road.

Carolina is 2-0 against the Rangers this season. They have outscored New York 7-4 in those two games, and they have allowed three goals or less in both games. When the Rangers score three goals or less this season, they are 10-18-1. Keeping the Rangers to three goals or less will be key for the Hurricanes in this game. If they can do that, they will be able to win, and maybe cover the spread.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

New York has won six of their last 10 games, and they have gained 15 points in those 10 games. In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have allowed three goals or less seven times. Along with that, the Hurricanes have two shutouts in those 10 games. In those games, the Rangers are allowing just 2.5 goals per game. They are playing great in the defensive zone, and the Rangers will have to continue that against a good offensive team like the Hurricanes. If New York can continue to play well defensively, they will cover this spread.

New York is expected to start Igor Shesterkin in net Tuesday night. He is the better goalie on the Rangers, and owns 17 of their 24 team wins. Additionally, Shesterkin is 14th in the NHL with a save percentage of .911, and he allows only 2.79 goals per game. In January, Shesterkin is allowing less than two goals per game, and his save percentage is .929. He is 6-1-1 in those January games. Shesterkin is playing some of his best hockey right now, and the Rangers need that to continue. If he can keep it up, New York will win this game.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a good game, and I am expecting it to be a little lower scoring. As for a winner, I do think the Rangers will come out on top at home. Shesterkin is playing great right now, and he is hard to beat.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+118)