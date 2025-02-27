ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC featherweight division moves on with William Gomis (14-2) facing Hyder Amil (10-0) at UFC Vegas 103. It is time to continue our UFC odds series with a Hyder Amil-William Gomis prediction and pick.

Both Gomis and Amil have yet to suffer a loss in the UFC Octagon. Gomis, 27, is the slightly more established name with a 4-0 promotional record. The MMA Factory product is coming off a statement win over Joanderson Brito at UFC Paris 2024 to put himself on the brink of the rankings.

Amil, 34, has only been in the UFC for one year but has already made a fair amount of noise. The California native already has two knockouts in his two promotional victories, gaining fans in the process with his all-out attacking style. He most recently knocked out Jeong Yeong Lee at UFC Vegas 94 to remain undefeated.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Hyder Amil-William Gomis Odds

Hyder Amil: +170

William Gomis: -205

Over 2.5 rounds: -250

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

Why Hyder Amil Will Win

If Gomis is not ready to go off the gun, he could become the next victim of the “Hurricane Hyder” storm. Amil loves to start fast and come out strong, which is exactly how he earned each of his past two victories. Coming off a one-minute knockout of the previously undefeated Jeong Yeong Lee, Amil is the fighter with power in this matchup.

Not only is pressure and volume Amil's forte, but it can also be Gomis' downfall. While Amil averages 6.3 significant strikes per minute, Gomis lands just 2.69 in his four UFC fights. As a striker, Gomis offers up shockingly low volume with his heavy defensive focus. Amil will throw more volume and is the guy who can change the momentum with just one shot.

If Amil chooses to wrestle, he will also have a strength advantage over Gomis. Amil is not known as a grappler but has a background in wrestling. Gomis has solid takedown defense but has been taken down five times in his last three fights. Whenever he is put on his back, he has a tendency to get complacent and watch the seconds burn off the clock.

Why William Gomis Will Win

Gomis may not be much of an offensive striker, but he is putting up historically impressive defensive numbers in his brief UFC run. The Frenchman boasts an absurd 71 percent striking defense, absorbing just 1.6 significant strikes per minute.

Amil has not fought anyone like Gomis yet, but ‘The Jaguar' has faced two similar pressure-based opponents thus far. Both Joanderson Brito and Francis Marshall wanted to enforce a pace on Gomis, but neither was able to land even 30 significant strikes. Brito's 29 significant strikes are the most an opponent has landed against Gomis in the UFC.

Fans may be frustrated with his point-fighting style, but Gomis is truly one of the best active defensive fighters. It will seemingly take an elite fighter to break down his guard, and Amil, who is powerful and explosive but nothing technical, is not that. Many would see Gomis' last opponent, Brito, as a better fighter than Amil.

Final Hyder Amil-William Gomis Prediction & Pick

Amil is one of the most action-packed fighters in the UFC, but this is a perfect sell-high moment on his current hot streak. He is undefeated and likely sees himself running through another opponent the same way he has done to everyone else, but Gomis is a stylistic nightmare for a chaotic fighter like Amil.

While Amil could catch Gomis early, that is likely his only chance. Historically, Amil has quickly gassed out once the fight reaches the midway mark. Unfortunately for him, opponents have found it incredibly difficult to touch Gomis across 15 minutes, let alone round one. Gomis' UFC opponents have landed nine, 16, five, and seven strikes on him in the first round.

Amil is going to give Gomis his best shot, but the latter is far too adept at averting pressure and doing just enough in return to steal rounds. His foot and head movement truly make him one of the best defensive fighters in the UFC. If Amil cannot get the early finish and gasses out, Gomis will chip away at him from the outside. Amil has the scrappiness to make the matchup interesting, particularly in the smaller UFC Apex cage, but Gomis should have him covered everywhere.

Final Hyder Amil-William Gomis Prediction & Pick: William Gomis by Decision (-115)