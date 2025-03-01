ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Huskies are nearing the end of a brutal season under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. They never could get going. If Washington ever did play a good game — which has happened occasionally — it could not then follow up and build momentum in the next two or three games. This team hasn't been able to stack wins or get on prolonged winning streaks. The lack of quality depth on this roster has been a problem. Late-game execution in close contests has also been lacking. Washington has been competitive but ultimately not good enough to rise to a mid-tier level of performance in the Big Ten. The Huskies enter this game against Indiana needing at least two wins and very probably three to have any chance of qualifying for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

Remember: The Big Ten Tournament, in this age of conference realignment and expansion, excludes the bottom three teams from its tournament. This is now a 15-school event, with the 16th, 17th, and 18th-place teams not invited. Washington is dead last, 18th place, in the Big Ten. It absolutely must win twice and probably needs to win three games to escape and find a way to get to the Big Ten tourney. If it can't, its season will end on the final weekend of regular-season competition (March 8 and 9).

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hoosiers are playing well right now. They beat Purdue, they beat Penn State, and they are making a run on the NCAA Tournament bubble. They have significantly improved their bubble position. They aren't likely to make the tournament. They aren't clearly on the bad side of the bubble. The fairest and most accurate way to characterize their situation is that they are right near the cut line, one way or another. They have the chance to either play their way in or play their way out. Given that Washington is the last-place team in the Big Ten, this certainly sets up as a game Indiana can and should win. The point spread is very small, so it's not as though Indiana has to do a ton of work. If it wins, the odds of not covering are low. Winning by at least three points should not be an overwhelmingly difficult task — not a piece of cake, but not an extraordinary undertaking, either.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies aren't good, but Indiana has consistently been inconsistent this season. If the Hoosiers have played well at times, they then lapse back into bad habits. This is what a bubble team is. This is what a bubble team does. Indiana is volatile and not very dependable. Washington is trying to extend its season by qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskies have zero margin for error and know that if they lose this game, right here, they're done. That is powerful motivation to play well, play hard, and ultimately win this game against an opponent which will buckle if the opponent brings its A-game.

Final Indiana-Washington Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington, but we're not going to trust the Huskies here. Pass.

