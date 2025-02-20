ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong continues on the prelims with a fight between Ion Cutelaba and Melquizael Costa in a light heavyweight bout. Cutelaba got himself back into this win column his last time out as he comes into this matchup meanwhile, Aslan has won both of his fights inside the octagon most recently coming off a knockout victory in an under a minute. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cutelaba-Aslan prediction and pick.

Ion Cutelaba (18-10-1) welcomed newcomer Ivan Erslan to the UFC in his last fight getting the win via split decision to get back into the win column. At just 2-3 in his last 5 fights, Cutelaba needs a big win this weekend to keep his UFC hopes alive when he takes on the surging Ibo Aslan this weekend.

Ibo Aslan (14-1) is now riding a six-fight winning streak is coming off a brutal beatdown of Rafael Cerqueira that lasted just 50 seconds. Aslan will be searching for the biggest win of his MMA career and extend his winning streak to seven in a row when he takes on Ion Cutelaba this weekend at UFC Seattle.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Ion Cutelaba-Ibo Aslan Odds

Ion Cutelaba: +150

Ibo Aslan: -180

Over 1.5 rounds: -115

Under 1.5 rounds: -115

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ion Cutelaba Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ivan Erslan – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 15 (13 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Ion Cutelaba is poised to secure a victory over the rising prospect Ibo Aslan at UFC Seattle this weekend. The Moldovan fighter brings a wealth of experience to the octagon, with 29 professional fights under his belt compared to Aslan's 15. Cutelaba's aggressive style and powerful striking, evidenced by his 13 knockout victories, make him a constant threat on the feet. His wrestling background, averaging 4.75 takedowns per 15 minutes, gives him a significant advantage if he chooses to take the fight to the ground. Cutelaba's ability to push a relentless pace and his experience against top-tier competition will likely prove too much for the less experienced Aslan.

While Aslan has shown promise with his impressive 14-1 record and 11 first-round finishes, he has yet to face an opponent of Cutelaba's caliber in the UFC. Cutelaba's durability and well-rounded skill set will allow him to weather Aslan's early storm and exploit any weaknesses as the fight progresses. The Moldovan's superior striking output, landing 4.63 significant strikes per minute, combined with his takedown threat, will keep Aslan guessing and potentially overwhelm the young Turkish fighter. Expect Cutelaba to utilize his experience and diverse skill set to secure a hard-fought decision victory or even a late stoppage, showcasing why he remains a formidable force in the light heavyweight division.

Why Ibo Aslan Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rafael Cerqueira – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 14 (14 KO/TKO)

Ibo Aslan is poised to continue his impressive UFC run by defeating Ion Cutelaba at UFC Seattle this weekend. The undefeated Turkish prospect has shown remarkable finishing ability, with all 14 of his professional wins coming by knockout, including 12 in the first round. Aslan's recent performances in the UFC have been nothing short of spectacular, with a first-round TKO victory over Rafael Cerqueira and a third-round knockout of Anton Turkalj.

While Cutelaba brings experience to the octagon, his recent form has been inconsistent, winning only two of his last seven fights. Aslan's superior striking defense, absorbing only 4.34 significant strikes per minute, suggests he can weather any early storm from the Moldovan fighter. Moreover, Aslan's takedown defense of 85% should neutralize Cutelaba's wrestling advantage. At 28 years old, Aslan is entering his prime, while Cutelaba, at 31, may be on the decline of his career. Expect Aslan's power and precision to be the deciding factor, potentially leading to another early stoppage and cementing his status as a rising star in the light heavyweight division.

Final Ion Cutelaba-Ibo Aslan Prediction & Pick

The light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Ibo Aslan at UFC Seattle promises to be an explosive encounter. Aslan enters the fight as the favorite, riding a six-fight win streak with an impressive 14-1 record, all wins coming by knockout. His raw power and 50% striking accuracy could pose significant problems for Cutelaba. However, Cutelaba's experience in the UFC and his well-rounded skill set shouldn't be underestimated.

While Aslan's knockout power is formidable, Cutelaba's superior wrestling and grappling skills could be the key to victory. If Cutelaba can weather Aslan's early storm and drag the fight into later rounds, he could exploit Aslan's potential cardio issues. Ultimately, this fight may come down to Cutelaba's ability to implement a strategic game plan and avoid Aslan's power shots. Given the styles of both fighters, a finish seems likely, with Aslan having a slight edge due to his recent form and knockout power.

Final Ion Cutelaba-Ibo Aslan Prediction & Pick: Ibo Aslan (-180), Under 1.5 Rounds (-115)