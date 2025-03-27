ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg continues on the prelims with a fight between Jamall Emmers and Gabriel Miranda in the featherweight division. Emmers is coming off a brutal first-round knockout defeat looking to get back on track this weekend; meanwhile, Miranda comes into this weekend with his back against the wall after suffering a knockout defeat of his own. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Emmers-Miranda prediction and pick.

Jamall Emmers (20-8) has hit a rough patch losing two out of his last three fights, most recently getting knocked out by Nate Landwehr back in March 2024. Now, Emmers is back after a year hiatus looking to get keep his UFC hopes and dreams alive when he steps inside the octagon to take on Gabriel Miranda this weekend in Mexico City.

Gabriel Miranda (17-7) has not had such great luck during his short stint in the UFC losing two of his three fights with the promotion, most recently getting finished by Morgan Charriere back in September 28th. With his back against the wall, Miranda will be looking to do everything he can to get back into the win column when he takes on Jamall Emmers at UFC Mexico City.

Here are the UFC Mexico Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico Odds: Jamall Emmers-Gabriel Miranda Odds

Jamall Emmers: -375

Gabriel Miranda: +295

Over 2.5 rounds: +160

Under 2.5 rounds: -210

Why Jamall Emmers Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Nate Landwehr – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (8 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jamall Emmers is poised to secure a victory against Gabriel Miranda at UFC Mexico City this weekend, showcasing his superior all-around skillset and experience. Emmers, known for his sharp boxing and underrated wrestling, presents a formidable challenge for the submission specialist Miranda. With a record of 20-8 and solid performances against top-tier opponents like Giga Chikadze, Emmers has proven his ability to compete at the highest level. His well-rounded approach allows him to dictate the pace of the fight, whether on the feet or on the ground, giving him a significant advantage over Miranda's one-dimensional game.

While Miranda boasts an impressive submission record with 16 out of his 17 wins coming by way of tapout, his path to victory narrows considerably against a fighter of Emmers' caliber. Emmers' takedown defense and striking prowess will likely force Miranda into uncomfortable exchanges on the feet, where the Brazilian has shown vulnerability in the past. Coming off a knockout loss to Morgan Charriere, Miranda's chin remains a question mark, and Emmers has the power and precision to exploit this weakness. As the fight progresses, Emmers' superior cardio and ability to maintain pressure should wear down Miranda, potentially setting up a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory.

Why Gabriel Miranda Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Morgan Charriere – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 17 (1 KO/TKO/16 SUB)

Gabriel “Fly” Miranda is poised to secure a victory against Jamall Emmers at UFC Mexico City this weekend, showcasing his exceptional submission skills and evolving striking game. Miranda, with an impressive record of 17 wins and 16 submissions, presents a formidable challenge for the inconsistent Emmers. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has demonstrated his ability to finish fights quickly, with 15 first-round finishes and 13 wins in under 1:23, highlighting his efficiency and danger on the ground. Miranda's most recent finish against Shane Young, where he secured a neck crank submission in just 59 seconds, proves he can execute his game plan swiftly and effectively against UFC-caliber opponents.

While Emmers possesses solid striking and takedown defense, his inconsistent fight IQ and tendency to engage in unfavorable situations could be his downfall against a submission ace like Miranda. Emmers' 3-3 UFC record reflects his struggles to implement a consistent strategy, often deviating from the path of least resistance. Miranda's improving striking, combined with his world-class grappling, will likely force Emmers into uncomfortable exchanges. As the fight progresses, Miranda's ability to capitalize on any grappling opportunity could lead to a submission victory, potentially adding another first-round finish to his impressive resume.

Final Jamall Emmers-Gabriel Miranda Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Jamall Emmers and Gabriel Miranda at UFC Mexico City promises to be an intriguing clash of styles. Emmers' well-rounded skillset and experience will be pitted against Miranda's lethal submission game. While Emmers has the advantage in striking and overall MMA experience, Miranda's ability to finish fights quickly on the ground cannot be overlooked. The key to this fight will be Emmers' takedown defense and Miranda's ability to close the distance. If Emmers can keep the fight standing, he should be able to either outpoint Miranda or put him away much like he did to Dennis Buzukja to get back on track this weekend at UFC Mexico City.

Final Jamall Emmers-Gabriel Miranda Prediction & Pick: Jamall Emmers (-375), Under 2.5 Rounds (-210)